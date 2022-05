SAN ANTONIO — Four people were arrested after officials busted an illegal gambling operation on the south side of San Antonio, according to Bexar County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said they responded to the 300 block of East Harding Boulevard along with SWAT to gain entry into the establishment. SWAT was used due to an armed guard manning the gate --- BCSO said the swat team had to ram through a gate to gain access.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO