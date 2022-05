This spring has proven to be a mixed bag for Southeast Missouri State junior pitcher Hunter Ralls. The Anna, Ill. native has put together several impressive performances out of the bullpen, as he has helped the Redhawks pursue their second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship. However, the right-hander has also had several outings that he would probably like to have had back.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO