CASPER, Wyo. — The forecast remains mostly clear for Casper during Sunday night’s “blood moon” eclipse, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. There is 25% chance of maximum sky cloud cover in the Casper area, said meteorologist Chris Hattings in a video brief Friday. The Bighorns and Hot Springs County may see cloud cover at 45% of maximum, with up to 60% cloud cover possible in the Yellowstone area.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO