Old Town Bay St. Louis, MS will be teaming up with rogue pirates and swashbucklers Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, during the 7th annual Pirate Day in the Bay celebration. The downtown event, organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, is centered around Old Town and Pirate Central, located at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street. This festival, named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society and Mississippi Magazine’s 2021 Spring Festival M-List winner for Best of Travel Awards, draws locals and visitors from across fifty states and Canada.

BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO