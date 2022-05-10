Returning after Covid: Mercer County Fair dates set

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, the Mercer County Fair is set to return on Aug. 5 and 6, 2022 at PikeView High School. Mercer County Fair President Steve Johnston said, “It’s taken us a bit longer this year to plan and organize but everything seems to be going well.”

The fair will return in full with vendors, a petting zoo, rides, games, tractor pulls, woodturning demos, and more. There will even be a dog show and a car show. Several exhibitions also include mining, firefighters, and magic.

The main event is the two-day music booth featuring local artists but the headliner is sure to draw in the crowds. County music star Darryl Worley is set to perform at the fair.

The county fair is still looking for vendors and businesses. Those interested can find the vendor application on the county fair website .

Those wishing to enter the numerous exhibit hall categories such as, among others, photography, farming, sewing, and poetry still have time to submit their entries. Information can be found on the Mercer County Fair website or by calling (304) 384-8685.

