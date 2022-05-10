New Bob Dylan Center Opens In The Tulsa Arts District

The Tulsa Club Hotel is bringing back a staple to its restaurant. For years, the club hosted brunch on Sundays and this weekend, people can start enjoying it again. "It always comes back to the brunch. People have such fond memories of the brunch, so we are super excited to go ahead and finally give the community what they're asking for,” said Marianne McCann, Tulsa Club Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing.
May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and there is a community celebration happening on Saturday. The Tulsa Global District is hosting its first AAPI Cultural Fest from 11 to 2 pm at 18th and Garnett. At noon there will be a fashion show with dresses highlighting different cultures....
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Bob Dylan Center opening, Ironman Tulsa, and the PGA Championship are just a few major events that are bringing people from around the world to Green Country. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday talk about how the city of Tulsa...
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
Amanda Taylor helped the City Rescue Mission with the grand opening of a new cafe on Thursday evening. It's serving up more than a just a good meal. By visiting the Rise Cafe we can help someone working their way out of homelessness. It'll provide the workers skills they need...
This week's pet of the week is Scarlett. Scarlett is always up for a walk or a car ride but a snuggle on the couch is great too. Scarlett has never met a dog or human she didn't like and she's pretty sure she'd like to be friends with a cat too.
Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
The official PGA Championship Merchandise Store is open, and organizers say there is something for everyone. The 50,000 square foot merchandise tent is now open to the public and organizers expect a lot of people to be here this weekend. Rows and rows of hats, shirts, and cups of every size and color all proudly display the 2022 PGA logo at Southern Hills Country Club.
The dictionary defines a muscle car as any of a group of American-made two-door sports coupes with powerful engines, designed for high-performance driving. Now a local author is spreading his love of these fast cars with the world in a new book. Clay Fees, from Sapulpa, is out with a...
On Thursday, the Muscogee Nation will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Behavioral Health Facility. The Muscogee Nation says the pandemic worsened already high rates of substance abuse and mental health issues in American Indians. According to the Muscogee Nation, it is dedicated to making resources and behavioral health...
State representatives on a newly formed special investigative committee met for the first time Thursday. They questioned the director of a legislative spending watchdog group that found several troubling aspects to a contract between Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. The committee had issued...
Stillwater residents could soon vote on $200 million worth of school bonds for Stillwater Public Schools. The board of education announced its plans during a meeting Tuesday night. The funds would go towards building improvements across the district over 10 years. Right now, it's unclear when the proposal would go...
The University of Oklahoma and Fullstack Academy are launching a program to fill the state's product management positions. The 25-week online program will cover skills like product design, marketing and user interface for websites. OU and Fullstack say Oklahoma has more than 13,000 product management positions open right now. They...
TULSA, Oklahoma - Highway 412 is open again at 49th West Avenue after a highway sign was struck by a semi-trailer. According to officials, no one was injured after the semi-trailer struck the sign, causing it to fall.
Federal prosecutors on Friday filed drug conspiracy charges against eight people for allegedly trafficking “large quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine through the Oklahoma City area, specifically a residential home in South Edmond. The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the home on Shady Tree Lane,...
Leaders with the Skiatook VFW are upset after they say someone stole their trailer which is commonly used to help veterans. The trailer was last seen in the parking lot of the VFW after last Thursday’s meeting. By Friday morning, it was missing. Organizers say the trailer was in...
(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the number of outages dropped to 258.) Original story can be found below. There are 1,560 Oklahoma City OG&E customers without power Wednesday morning. At this time, OG&E has an estimated restoration time of 12:30 p.m. for the outages. For a live look...
The biggest sporting event to happen in Tulsa this year gets underway next week. PGA Championship is returning to Southern Hills Country Club. Some of the biggest names in golf will be in Tulsa so we called up Jonathan Huskey to get us ready for the PGA to tee off.
The state medical examiner says an inmate who died earlier this year at the Oklahoma County Detention Center had fentanyl in is system at the time. : Oklahoma County Detention Center Investigating Inmate Death. Austin Bishop was being held in connection with an Oklahoma City murder when jail officials say...
