Tulsa, OK

New Bob Dylan Center Opens In The Tulsa Arts District

By News On 6
News On 6
 4 days ago

The new "Bob Dylan Center" in the Tulsa Arts District opens Tuesday and a...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Tulsa Club Hotel Brings Back Sunday Brunch

The Tulsa Club Hotel is bringing back a staple to its restaurant. For years, the club hosted brunch on Sundays and this weekend, people can start enjoying it again. "It always comes back to the brunch. People have such fond memories of the brunch, so we are super excited to go ahead and finally give the community what they're asking for,” said Marianne McCann, Tulsa Club Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Mayor G.T. Bynum Discusses Major Events Coming To Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma - The Bob Dylan Center opening, Ironman Tulsa, and the PGA Championship are just a few major events that are bringing people from around the world to Green Country. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday talk about how the city of Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
News On 6

Bill And Ruth's Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue

A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Amazing Oklahomans: City Rescue Mission

Amanda Taylor helped the City Rescue Mission with the grand opening of a new cafe on Thursday evening. It's serving up more than a just a good meal. By visiting the Rise Cafe we can help someone working their way out of homelessness. It'll provide the workers skills they need...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Pet Of The Week: Scarlett

This week's pet of the week is Scarlett. Scarlett is always up for a walk or a car ride but a snuggle on the couch is great too. Scarlett has never met a dog or human she didn't like and she's pretty sure she'd like to be friends with a cat too.
PETS
News On 6

OU Commencement Ceremony Moves To Lloyd Noble Center

Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
NOBLE, OK
Person
Bob Dylan
News On 6

PGA Championship Merchandise Store Opens This Weekend

The official PGA Championship Merchandise Store is open, and organizers say there is something for everyone. The 50,000 square foot merchandise tent is now open to the public and organizers expect a lot of people to be here this weekend. Rows and rows of hats, shirts, and cups of every size and color all proudly display the 2022 PGA logo at Southern Hills Country Club.
TULSA, OK
#Art#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
News On 6

School Bonds Worth $200 Million Could Soon Be On Ballot In Stillwater

Stillwater residents could soon vote on $200 million worth of school bonds for Stillwater Public Schools. The board of education announced its plans during a meeting Tuesday night. The funds would go towards building improvements across the district over 10 years. Right now, it's unclear when the proposal would go...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

FBI Charges 8 With Trafficking Drugs Through Edmond Home To East Coast

Federal prosecutors on Friday filed drug conspiracy charges against eight people for allegedly trafficking “large quantities” of methamphetamine and cocaine through the Oklahoma City area, specifically a residential home in South Edmond. The Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the home on Shady Tree Lane,...
EDMOND, OK
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
News On 6

Leaders Frustrated After Trailer Stolen From Skiatook VFW

Leaders with the Skiatook VFW are upset after they say someone stole their trailer which is commonly used to help veterans. The trailer was last seen in the parking lot of the VFW after last Thursday’s meeting. By Friday morning, it was missing. Organizers say the trailer was in...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Over 1,500 OG&E Customers Experience Power Outages In OKC

(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, the number of outages dropped to 258.) Original story can be found below. There are 1,560 Oklahoma City OG&E customers without power Wednesday morning. At this time, OG&E has an estimated restoration time of 12:30 p.m. for the outages. For a live look...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

The Call Up: The PGA Championship, Mickelson Withdraws, & More

The biggest sporting event to happen in Tulsa this year gets underway next week. PGA Championship is returning to Southern Hills Country Club. Some of the biggest names in golf will be in Tulsa so we called up Jonathan Huskey to get us ready for the PGA to tee off.
TULSA, OK

