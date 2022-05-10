SAILORS BASEBALL TEAM TO HOST 1ST SECTIONAL GAME WEDNESDAY MAY 18TH AGAINST PORT CLINTON

The Sailors lost 10-1 to Firelands on Wednesday. Jack Wells had 1 double and Cohen Mooney had 1 hit. Ethan Hendrickson took the loss on the mound for the Sailors. Ransom had 3 hits and Newman and Poyle had 2 hits each for the Falcons. Ransom, Draga, and Gotsis each had 1 hit. Poyle was the winning pitcher for Firelands.

