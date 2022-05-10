SAILORS BASEBALL TEAM TO HOST 1ST SECTIONAL GAME WEDNESDAY MAY 18TH AGAINST PORT CLINTON

The Sailors lost to a very good North Ridgeville team 13-0 on Friday. Ethan Hendrickson and Riley Kearns each had 1 hit for the Sailors and Riley Kearns took the loss on the mound. Adam Bright was the winning pitcher for North Ridgeville. Bright and Ryan Romito had 3 hits...
The Sailors lost 10-1 to Firelands on Wednesday. Jack Wells had 1 double and Cohen Mooney had 1 hit. Ethan Hendrickson took the loss on the mound for the Sailors. Ransom had 3 hits and Newman and Poyle had 2 hits each for the Falcons. Ransom, Draga, and Gotsis each had 1 hit. Poyle was the winning pitcher for Firelands.
Nothing came easy for the Sailors on Friday, as they fell 14-3 to Sandusky. Vermilion got things moving in the first inning, when Rose Sewall doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. Sandusky pulled away for good with 12 runs in the third inning. B Poole pitched Sandusky to...
