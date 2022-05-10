ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott, others to perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I29py_0fYVGkVD00

May 9 (UPI) -- Billboard on Monday announced a new slate of performers for its upcoming awards show, with Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott among the artists joining the performance lineup.

Ed Sheeran will join the 2022 Billboard Music Awards for a remote performance from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he's in the midst of his + - = ÷ x stadium tour -- pronounced "The Mathematics Tour."

The 31-year-old Sheeran is nominated for nine awards, including Top Male Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist.

Travis Scott, meanwhile, will perform at his first awards show since the Astroworld tragedy about six months ago in Houston. The remix of the rapper's song "Goosebumps" is a finalist for Top Dance/Electronic Song.

In addition to those two artists, Miranda Lambert, Becky G and Elle King were added to this year's list of performers that already includes headliner Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Florence + The Machine, among others.

Becky G, 25, will make her performance debut at the awards show from the Xfinity stage. Lambert, a finalist for Top Country Female Artist, and King will take the stage to perform their collab, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," which is nominated for Top Rock Song.

Lambert, King and Scott will perform from the MGM Grand during the show.

The BBMAs -- which honor the year's top performing artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories across various genres -- are scheduled to take place Sunday at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to host the event, with The Weeknd leading the list of finalists with 17 total nominations.

Mary J. Blige has been tapped to receive the Icon Award during this year's ceremony, while Mari Copeny will be given the third annual Changemaker Award.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

May 13 (UPI) -- The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is serving as the host and is also executive producing the event. Combs is hosting 25 years after he won his first BBMA for his album No Way Out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Becky G
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Travis Scott
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Billboard#Performing#Top Radio Songs Artist#Edsheeran#Et 5pm#Nbc#Astroworld#Top Dance Electronic Song#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Florence The Machine#Xfinity
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
354K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy