Florida State

3 American tourist found dead at Bahamas resort

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in the Bahamas have identified the three Americans Monday who...

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10-mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet of each other.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Florida State
Dangerous rip currents at Florida beaches ahead of soaring temperatures this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's a final FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY for the Atlantic Coast. Gusty winds, a high rip current risk and large-battering breaking waves in the surf zone up to 7' will be the biggest weather concern today along the coast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler PM highs. Showers will be passing through the area at anytime today along the beaches (40%)-lesser coverage for the inland counties.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida teens can work out at Planet Fitness for free all summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Instead of your kids sitting around playing video games and eating Cheetos all summer, Planet Fitness wants to get them in shape... for free!. High school students ages 14 - 19 are invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location in Florida from May 16 through August 31! It's part of the nationwide ‘High School Summer Pass’ program.
FLORIDA STATE
#The Bahamas#Americans
Making I-Drive safer for pedestrian

As thousands of tourists visit International Drive in Orlando, crossing the street is becoming a big risk. That's why there's a study taking place to determine how to fix it.
ORLANDO, FL
Teacher saved son from choking, Florida mom says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County mom wants her son’s teacher recognized for her heroic actions in the classroom. Sheri Moorhouse says 8-year-old Jaxton choked on a water bottle cap in class last week and his teacher jumped into action. "He was sucking on a water bottle… had...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Massive ocean storm to bring life-threatening rip currents to Florida beaches

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY for the Atlantic Coast. Increasing wind, a high rip current risk, large-battering breaking waves in the surf zone and minor low-lying coastal flooding at time of high tide will be the biggest weather concerns today along the coast.
ORLANDO, FL
Wife of Officer Matthew Baxter reacts to sentencing of officer's killer

"The girls still don't have their daddy," said Sadia Baxter, wife of Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Her husband's killer was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to death in 2022. Following sentencing, she forgave the man who killed her husband and Sgt. Sam Howard.

