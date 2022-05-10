Son: Thieves stole necklace from elderly mother's neck in Bath Beach

A man says his 79-year-old mother had her necklace stolen from around her neck in Bath Beach.

The crime was caught on camera, and police are currently investigating the incident as a pattern of similar jewelry thefts in the area, that specifically targeting elderly women.

“She’s had it for 40 years,” said Patrick Connolly about his mother’s 18-karat gold necklace. “I just want to do everything I can to try and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

The video shows a woman get out of a car and approach the victim. Connolly says they asked her if she was Filipino and then they laid jewelry on her neck. In the process of doing so, they took her necklace off her before driving off.

Connolly says his mother has had the necklace since 1982. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.



