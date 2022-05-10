ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Son: Thieves stole necklace from elderly mother's neck in Bath Beach

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5aSD_0fYVGXye00

A man says his 79-year-old mother had her necklace stolen from around her neck in Bath Beach.

The crime was caught on camera, and police are currently investigating the incident as a pattern of similar jewelry thefts in the area, that specifically targeting elderly women.

“She’s had it for 40 years,” said Patrick Connolly about his mother’s 18-karat gold necklace. “I just want to do everything I can to try and help prevent this from happening to someone else.”

The video shows a woman get out of a car and approach the victim. Connolly says they asked her if she was Filipino and then they laid jewelry on her neck. In the process of doing so, they took her necklace off her before driving off.

Connolly says his mother has had the necklace since 1982. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.


Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Video: Man seen throwing, robbing mother and son in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NY
Bath, NY
Crime & Safety
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Connolly
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necklace#Crime#Thefts#Police#Thieves
qchron.com

Ridgewood woman killed, neighbor shot

Less than one day after posting loving Facebook tributes to her mom on Mother’s Day, Migdalia Ortega’s daughter was mourning her and receiving support from scores of family members and friends. And police believe their search for Ortega’s killer came to an end Wednesday morning on McKibbin Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD: Police involved in shooting that left armed man dead in Hunts Point

Police confirm that a man is dead following an incident on Seneca Avenue in Hunts Point Friday. The incident took place right after 7 p.m. According to officials, NYPD detectives and narcotics officers were conducting a separate investigation when a plainclothes officer heard some form of a dispute. The suspect was apparently overheard saying he was going to the car to get a gun.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Brooklyn man stabbed to death in Manhattan

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally stabbed in Greenwich Village early Friday morning, the NYPD says. Police say the stabbing happened just before 1:30 a.m. at West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue. Officers found Samer Abdalla from Bay Ridge with stab wounds to the torso. He was taken to the...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy