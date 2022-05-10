ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, NY

Stratford teachers, parents protest town’s proposed school budget

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yK2Rs_0fYVGW5v00

Stratford parents, students and teachers held a rally at Town Hall Monday against the town’s proposed school budget.

A rally organized by the teacher union was followed up by a public forum and then a council meeting.

The protesters say the town's proposed budget for schools is inadequate and that they would like to see a substantially higher number.

“The board is requesting 4.57%, the mayor is proposing a 2.5% increase,” says Stratford Education Association President Mike Fiorello.

The superintendent has said the smaller number could mean layoffs or even school closures as well as larger class sizes.

However, supporters of the proposed budget say they believe the potential fallout is being exaggerated.

“Insisting management, not money, is key,” says Kerry Whitham, of the Zoning Board of Appeals. “Every year we give more and more and more, and we are still underperforming. Throwing money at this is not going to fix it.”

The committee voted to send the proposed budget with the smaller number to the full council, which is scheduled to take it up on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Residents cite concerns over neighborhood

ROME — Two West Dominick Street neighbors who live in the vicinity of a shots-fired incident earlier this week where a 19-year-old was charged asked city officials for help in their “unsafe neighborhood” during the public comments period of Wednesday’s Common Council meeting held in Council Chambers of City Hall.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stratford, NY
News 12

Students, parents say Piscataway school psychologist was fired for advocating for LGBTQ+ students

A Middlesex County school district’s decision to fire one of its psychologists has students and parents calling on the board to reconsider. The Piscataway School Board decided not to grant tenure to one of its school psychologists. Those opposed to the firing are citing retaliation for the psychologist advocating for LGBTQ+ students and inclusive curriculum.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Report: New Jersey failing to adhere to law to grant state contracts to disabled veterans

A new report states the government agencies in New Jersey are falling short when it comes to awarding state contracts to firms owned by disabled veterans. Veterans say they just want to be included, especially after having served their country. But disabled veterans who own businesses say they're getting left behind and losing out on millions of dollars, even though a law was put in place in 2015.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest
News 12

Candidates for secretary of the state talk election security

One of this year's biggest races is for secretary of the state - Connecticut's elections boss - after unfounded claims of election fraud during the 2020 election. Republicans endorsed Dominic Rapini, who has filed dozens of dismissed election security complaints and retweeted discredited theories. On the Democrats' side, state Rep....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNYT

Laws protect tenants from rising rent

Rent is rising for many people in the Capital Region. If you are one of them, then you need to know what protections you have as a tenant. Unfortunately, there is not a lot of protection for tenants in Upstate New York. However, that could change. Your best defense right...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look inside Utica's downtown hospital as construction continues

A new downtown Utica hospital is taking shape with more than half the project complete, according to health system leaders. “We started this project as a thought in 2014. Started the design process and earnest in 2018. So coming here today and seeing some of the rooms taking shape, doors going on, fixtures on the wall, it’s really kind of exciting because it’s taken so long. Before I know it, we’ll be cutting the ribbon and start treating patients here at the Wynn Hospital," said Bob Scholefield, an executive for Mohawk Valley Health System.
UTICA, NY
Gotham Gazette

What To Do with Billions of Dollars Beyond Projections That Keeps Flowing into New York State Coffers

The State adopted its budget on April 9 with substantial investments across the board in helping New Yorkers, from big increases in school aid and child care to homeowner rebates, gas tax relief for motorists, more funding to avoid evictions, bonuses for health care workers, and relief for hospitals and the health care system. Governor Hochul and the Legislature based the revenue and spending assumptions on an update from the Governor in late February, modified by an early March agreement between the Legislature and Governor called the Consensus Revenue Forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Power & Politics – Full show for May 14, 2022

News 12’s Alex Zdan discusses Roe v. Wade and abortion rights, New Jersey’s controversial sex education curriculum, the issues surrounding the state’s unemployment system during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more. Guests include: Democratic state Assemblywoman Mila Jasey, Republican state Sen. Steve Oroho, and Democratic state Sen. Andrew...
POLITICS
Romesentinel.com

Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of “Clinton’s starlets” receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
CLINTON, NY
News 12

News 12

74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy