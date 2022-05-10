ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Grimes County parents pleading with motorists to stop illegally passing school buses

By Donnie Tuggle
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -Studies show children are much safer taking a bus to and from school than traveling by car. However, it’s those moments when children and getting on and off buses that are concerning. Parents, officials with the Anderson-Shiro Independent School District, and the Grimes County Sheriff’s...

www.kbtx.com

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Montgomery County, Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Rowdy Hayden – Vehicle Paper Plate Enforcement Initiative

On Wednesday, patrol deputies from Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office focused on the unauthorized use of temporary license plates (paper plates). Thousands and thousands of paper plates are on the road today, causing many issues for law enforcement, including being able to properly identify suspect vehicles after a crime has been committed, not to mention the number of funds being lost to the state that go towards maintaining the state’s transportation system.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Manhunt underway for dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville

(The Center Square) – A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville, roughly 40 minutes north of Huntsville. The inmate reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.
CENTERVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE KEOUGH POSTS WARNING SIGN FOR CRIMINALS ENTERING MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas inmate at large after stabbing driver and escaping prison bus

An inmate is on the loose after stabbing a prison bus driver and leaving the scene on foot on Thursday. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, escaped from his shackles while on a bus to Huntsville, Texas, with 15 other inmates, according to prison officials. A bus driver picked them up from a...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STANDOFF ON I-69 FREEWAY CLOSED

At 5:58am there was a robbery at the Alabama Coshata Reservation in Polk County. Polk County was in pursuit of the white charger. After hitting several vehicles in the pursuit the chase continued. The car has now stopped at Northpark and I-69 surrounded by police. The driver is refusing to exit the vehicle. I-69 southbound and northbound is closed.
POLK COUNTY, TX
#County Road#Bus Stop#License Plate#Traffic Violations#Kbtx#Nasdpts
fox44news.com

Custodial Death at Brazos County Detention Center

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday May 13, around 8:38 a.m., a 44-year-old male from Hearne, Texas, was transported from the Brazos County Detention Center to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. He was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m. at the hospital’s Emergency Department. The...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Updated 4:35 p.m. - Breaking - Robbery at Naskila Gaming

A man is in custody after a robbery led police on a chase this morning. The call came into the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department at 5:58. a.m. and they were on the scene one minute later. They entered the. parking lot to find a man, identified as Marquel Fitzgerald, 34, of.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Four people pled guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell this week in District Court. Harold Larry Lundy, III, 42 of League City, after a sentencing hearing was sentenced to 8 years in prison for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle. Lindsay Dyan Cooper, 37 of Cooper, TX,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Grimes County burglars targeting vacant, vacation homes

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a group of burglars. Investigators say this spring they have responded to several burglary locations involving the same group of people. The suspects are hitting homes that are vacant during the week, like vacation homes. Investigators tell us as many as five people have been caught on cameras but identifying them is nearly impossible because they wear black clothes, have masks and gloves on.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Limestone County robberies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Limestone County authorities team up to find and arrest a man accused of two robberies. Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the Prairie Hill Store around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Adam Padgett of Mexia, who left the area in a dark-colored SUV before deputies arrived.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
yourconroenews.com

Tree ordinance stumps Conroe council

The Conroe City Council deferred action in a 3-2 vote Thursday to return its controversial tree ordinance to a per-2018 version after Mayor Pro Tem Raymond McDonald blocked a motion by Councilman Duke Coon. Coon and Councilwoman Marsha Porter were the nay votes. Coon motioned to return the ordinance to...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Heavy police presence in the Creekside Subdivision

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- A victim was robbed of her purse while at the Rob Fleming Aquatic Center in the 6535 block of Creekside Forest Drive. The stolen credit card was quickly used at the Walmart nearby. Victim could not provide suspect information but stated the suspect may have fled in a white van.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies after he is thrown out of pickup during wreck

HALLSBURG, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified Cannon Rush, 20, of Mart, as the man killed in a wreck Wednesday. The wreck happened on FM 2957 near FM 2491, north of Hallsburg, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on May 11. DPS said the driver of...
MART, TX
KBTX.com

Construction continues on new BISD Intermediate school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction for a new Bryan ISD intermediate school is almost halfway done. Those working on it call it a modern collaborative space for students. “This has a lot of collaborative spaces so the teachers can take the students out of the traditional classroom into collaboration areas,” Director of Construction and Energy Management, Paul Buckner said. “This one will have an outdoor learning amphitheater built into the courtyard so a little things like that will make it a little more unique than what we currently have.”
BRYAN, TX

