Rio Rancho, NM

CALLING ALL HIKERS: Valle De Oro National Wildlife Refuge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new adventure awaits every week. This week, I decided to check out The Valle De Oro National Wildlife Refuge. The Valle De Oro National Wildlife Refuge is located at 7851 2nd Street Southwest, in Albuquerque. It is about a 45-minute drive from Rio Rancho, and it is open year-round from...

