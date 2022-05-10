SWAT call ends with no one found in north Austin apartment complex after shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a SWAT call ended early Tuesday morning when officers found no one inside an apartment in north Austin after a shooting.

According to APD, one person was shot Monday night at the Wildwood Apartments on Cameron Road. That’s at the intersection of Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane/U.S. Highway 183. Police said that person has life-threatening injuries.

APD said it got the call at 7:42 p.m. At the time, it said at least one of the suspects was inside an apartment.

The SWAT call ended at 1:05 a.m. Austin police are still investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.