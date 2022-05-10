ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXAN

SWAT call ends with no one found in north Austin apartment complex after shooting

By Daniel Gravois, Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLmfh_0fYVG3pL00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said a SWAT call ended early Tuesday morning when officers found no one inside an apartment in north Austin after a shooting.

According to APD, one person was shot Monday night at the Wildwood Apartments on Cameron Road. That’s at the intersection of Cameron Road and East Anderson Lane/U.S. Highway 183. Police said that person has life-threatening injuries.

APD releases video of MoPac road rage crash in March, still looking for driver

APD said it got the call at 7:42 p.m. At the time, it said at least one of the suspects was inside an apartment.

The SWAT call ended at 1:05 a.m. Austin police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Woman's death in East Austin being investigated as suspicious

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating the death of a woman in East Austin as suspicious. The incident happened on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street overnight. Police say a woman called police saying she found her friend inside her home unresponsive and that there was blood...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swat#Austin Police Department#Violent Crime
KVUE

Authorities searching for 14-year-old who left her home May 8

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kaylinn Rain Seay. According to the sheriff's office, Seay left her home in Wimberley on May 8. She has previously left home, but officials said this is the first time she has not returned.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

1 in custody after Round Rock SWAT call

RRPD tweeted at 3:28 p.m. and said a SWAT team went to the 500 block of White Wing Way after officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The person refused to come out of the building, and that's why the SWAT team was called.
ROUND ROCK, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

An Austin man was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:05, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Highway 36 North on a 4-door passenger car, due to a moving violation. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to possessing narcotics in the vehicle. The suspect Bientot Muhrie, 23 of Austin, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KVUE

Suspect arrested in link to 19-year-old's murder in Buda

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 19-year-old in Buda last month. The Hays County Sheriff's Office received information about the teen's death on April 25 on the 2900 block of Main Street. The teen was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, where it was determined that he died due to multiple gunshot wounds.
BUDA, TX
KXAN

APD finds gun in charter school Tuesday after Snapchat post surfaces

The affidavit said one of the students posted a photo of him holding the gun at KIPP Austin Collegiate, located at 8004 Cameron Road, on his Snapchat account. The student was identified as a 17-year-old boy, and he faces a third-degree felony charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm on school grounds, the affidavit said. He was taken to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the affidavit said, but is no longer in custody according to records.
KXAN

Fire under control in south Austin

The Austin Fire Department said there are multiple units at the scene near the 8500 block of the South Interstate 35 frontage road. The fire is 200 to 300 feet back from the road in a wooded area, AFD said.
fox7austin.com

Lockdown at Luling ISD lifted following family violence incident

LULING, Texas - Luling ISD was reportedly in lockdown earlier this morning because of a family violence incident. According to the Luling Police Department, officers were called to Magnolia Living & Rehabilitation around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12. When officers arrived at the nursing home on North Magnolia Avenue in Luling, they found a woman who had been shot.
LULING, TX
KXAN

KXAN

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy