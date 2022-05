Springfield police say a ShotSpotter alert has led to two arrests. The gunfire alert system indicated shots fired near Manor Court around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. Officers responded and found a victim who said they had been shot at, but were not hurt. Police found a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle and were able to determine the residence where the shot may have originated. Police found two people there and identified them as suspects. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and found more than six pounds of cannabis, along with two stolen guns, ammunition, a firearm conversion kit, and more than 16-hundred dollars cash.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO