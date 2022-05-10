Pokemon Journeys Hints at Red Gyarados' Return

The past few weeks have been a pretty shocking one with regards to television, with networks cancelling a surprising number of high-profile or fledgling shows. Among them were several shows on The CW, including the Arrowverse mainstays Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, a decision that has led to an array of surprised reactions and social media campaigns from fans. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter sheds some light on The CW's cancellation of Batwoman, Legends, and a number of shows — and cites a unique reason for the two long-running superhero shows getting the axe. According to their reporting, while The CW president Mark Pedowitz wanted to renew both shows for additional seasons, Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly axed the shows because they "no longer wanted to pay the leases on the studio space, which expired on May 1."
