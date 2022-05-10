ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Record-Breaking ‘Marilyn’ Warhol Brings Christie’s Sale of Famed Ammann Collection to $318 M.

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stD7l_0fYVDbat00

Click here to read the full article.

Following the opening of New York Art Week that brought several fairs back to the city after pandemic-related delays, 36 works from the collection of the Zurich sibling art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann brought in a total of $318 million at Christie’s New York on Monday evening. The grouping’s total fell squarely within its presale estimate, which valued the collection between $284 million and $420 million.

Many of the works sold Monday night had been held in the Ammanns’ collection for nearly five decades. The late brother and sister founded Thomas Ammann Fine Art in 1977; Thomas died in 1993, and Doris in 2021. The enterprise was known for introducing American artists active in the postwar era to European collectors. The Ammanns helped find a wider audience for now blue-chip artists like Andy Warhol and Cy Twombly .

Two lots—a 1986 abstraction by Sigmar Polke and an all-black painting by Brice Marden from 1967-68—were the only ones that failed to find buyers. None of the 36 lots were backed by behind-the-scenes financial deals, commonly known as guarantees. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Ammanns’ Zurich-based foundation, which distributes funds to causes related to education and health care for children.

Christie’s veteran auctioneer Jussi Pylkkänen took the rostrum on Monday to lead the sale, which began just after 7 p.m. and lasted two hours. Taking place at the auction house’s redesigned auction stage at its Rockefeller Center salesroom, a packed room of quiet onlookers attended the event in anticipation of a Warhol portrait, the evening’s final lot , that was poised to fetch $200 million.

As the evening’s bidding began, Russia’s currency, the ruble, was noticeably absent from Christie’s screen of online bids displaying various international currencies; that absence comes amid the country’s continued war in Ukraine and economic sanctions that have ostracized wealthy Russians, some of whom rank among the world’s top collectors. Bidding from Hong Kong was less active than in previous sales, as the city is only just emerging from a deadly wave of Covid-related deaths that had forced it back into lockdown.

The sale’s top lot was none other than the highly anticipated Warhol, a 1964 portrait titled Shot Sage Blue Marilyn , which depicts a press image of the actress from her 1953 noir film Niagara . After prolonged stretches between the lot’s initial bids induced silence, laughter broke out among the sale’s attendees in a collective sigh of relief when bids shot past the $100 million mark.

After bids from four clients—three on the phone with specialists and one in the room—the silkscreen painting eventually hammered at $170 million. Going for a final price of $195 million, it was won by mega-dealer Larry Gagosian, who was bidding from the third row. The work set a new record for Warhol, surpassing the Pop artist’s previous auction record of $105 million paid for his Silver Car Crash (1963) in 2015.

The hammer price for the blockbuster lot was $30 million below the expectation of $200 million, which Christie’s set as the presale estimate upon request. Though some expected the painting to breeze past its $200 million estimate, experts following the sale said the price aligns with recent benchmarks set in private sales. (Another one from the “Shot Marilyn” series is known to have sold privately for $220 million.) “I think it was right where it should be,” New York art adviser Erica Samuels said of the final price during an interview with ARTnews after the sale.

Earlier in the night, Cy Twombly’s flesh-toned abstraction Venere Sopra Gaeta (1988), a work on paper, sold for $16.9 million (with fees) to Gagosian, who beat out a bidder on the phone with Christie’s co-chairman of the 20th- and 21st-century art departments, Alex Rotter; the winning bid was $14.5 million. The lot was estimated to fetch $10 million. A second untitled canvas from 1955 by Twombly sold for $18 million, also against a $10 million estimate.

Another big-ticket item that came to the sale was Robert Ryman’s ca. 1961 untitled monochrome off-white canvas, which had been in the Ammann’s holdings for 40 years. It sold for a final price of $20 million, hammering above its estimate of $15 million. A second silkscreen produced by Warhol in 1964, Flowers , featuring four white hibiscus blossoms went for $15.8 million, going to a bidder on the phone with Christie’s head of client advisory in New York, Jennifer Wright.

Francesco Clemente’s vibrant 1981 canvas The Fourteen Stations, No. XI attracted 18 registered bidders before Pylkannen opened competition for the lot. The painting, featuring four figures in an embrace and painted in black, white, green, and pink tones, hammered at $1.5 million after a bidding spar between Christie’s Hong Kong specialists and a bidder in the room, whose paddle number was not revealed. The painting sold for a final price of $1.9 million, 23 times higher than its $80,000 low estimate.

At times in the evening, Pylkkänen’s charismatic quips helped alleviate some of the tension among audience members. In anticipation of a 2003 canvas tilted I Wasn’t Sorry, featuring three birds perched on a branch by contemporary artist Ann Craven, Pylkkänen said, “It’s going to fly.” The work sold for $680,400, 34 times the $20,000 estimate—a result that Samuels told ARTnews was unexpected for the mid-career artist.

Lucian Freud’s intimate portrait of a sleeping naked subject, Man Resting (1988), went to a bidder on the phone with Sophia Zhou, Christie’s Chinese painting specialist, for $1.5 million, hammering at the low estimate of $1.2 million.

Four bidders competed for Sturtevant’s Lichtenstein But It’s Hopeless , a 1969-70 appropriation of one of Roy Lichtenstein’s comic book-style paintings. It went to an online bidder for a final price of $2.22 million. The result was more than three times the estimate of $600,000 and the third-highest price achieved for the artist at auction. Following a similar course, Mary Heilmann’s 1983 purple, black, red, and white abstraction went for $945,000, more than six times its $150,000 estimate. It went to a bidder on the phone with Impressionist and modern art specialist Max Carter.

Bidders from Connecticut, Colorado, and New York competed for Ross Bleckner’s untitled 1988 canvas featuring a minuscule hummingbird hovering against a set of chromatic stripes. At five times its $50,000 estimate, the painting’s final price of $277,200 surpassed the artist’s previous record of $192,000, set back in 2006 for the sale of his 1984 canvas Oceans.

Though the energy of Monday’s sale was low, the results marked a solid start to the traditionally tense opening of the marquee May auctions in New York. The dynamic of the sale—where bidding energy for less-collected but long-established contemporary artists rivaled that of 20th-century global brands like Twombly and Warhol—is one that Samuels described as telling of the market’s hunger for contemporary works “adjacent” to masterpieces. She added, “If the sales can shine a light on some of the artists that haven’t been over-collected or seen far and wide, maybe it’s more of a service to them.”

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Madonna and Beeple Link Up for NFT Project, Barbara Kruger Creates ‘Post-Roe’ Response, and More: Morning Links for May 10, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines RECORDS FALL. On Monday night at an auction at Christie’s in New York, dealer Larry Gagosian won Andy Warhol’s storied painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) for $195 million (with fees included), a record for a 20th-century artist on the block, Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. That was almost double Warhol’s previous high mark at auction—the $105.4 million paid for the 1963 Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) at Sotheby’s in 2013—but it fell below the $200 million low estimate that the house had tagged to the piece. The work came from the estate of Swiss dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, who...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Sigmar Polke
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Francesco Clemente
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Brice Marden
Person
Jennifer Wright
Person
Ross Bleckner
Person
Lucian Freud
Person
Larry Gagosian
Person
Cy Twombly
ARTnews

The Largest Cave Drawings in North America Have Been Found in Alabama

Click here to read the full article. The largest cave drawings in North America have been discovered in Alabama, according to a study by Jan F. Simek, Stephen Alvarez, and Alan Cressler in the archaeology journal Antiquities. The five large figures discovered include three anthropomorphs (human-like figures), one swirling, enigmatic figure, and a snake, most likely an eastern diamondback rattlesnake which was sacred to Southeast Indigenous people of the time. The smallest figure measures about 3 feet and the largest, the snake, stretches to about 10 feet in length, marking the largest known known cave drawings in North America. The drawing...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Art Dealers#Auction#American#European#Ammanns
ARTnews

$180 M. Ann and Gordon Getty Collection to Christie’s, Met Gala Raises Record $17.4 M., and More: Morning Links for May 4, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AUCTION ACTION. Christie’s will offer almost 1,500 works from the collection of philanthropists Ann and Gordon Getty in October in sales that could fetch up to $180 million, Datebook reports. The proceeds will go to a variety of arts and education charities. Among the pieces being sold are paintings by Henri Matisse and Mary Cassatt and furniture by William and John Linnell. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that New York City nixed regulations last year that govern how auction firms operate, but that reps at some houses said that they “had only learned in recent days of the changes.” Among the withdrawn rules...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

H. R. Giger’s Alien Sculpture That Appeared on Iconic Metal Album Cover Heads to Sale at New York Fair

Click here to read the full article. At this year’s Independent Fair in New York, there are the requisite “rediscoveries,” like Birgit Jürgenssen, straight from the Venice Biennale to Galerie Hubert Winter’s booth, and the semi-unexpected oddities, like Renate Druks’s perplexing paintings of cats, now on view in a showcase courtesy of the Ranch. But nothing makes an impression in quite the same way as a pair of outstretched alien hands that loom over one floor of this fair. Made from aluminum and affixed to a peace sign, those hands are part of a 1993 H. R. Giger work known as...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

With Her Collages Where All Isn’t What It Seems, Artist Renee Cox Wants to Inspire Close Looking

Click here to read the full article. As an artist working across photography, collage, and mixed-media installation, Renee Cox dreams big. Throughout her three-decade career, she has been bold, brash, unrelenting, and, above all, unrepentant. It’s with an aim to create a body of work that envisions a reality unlike one we have never seen before. “I want my work to rule the world and have that world created by me, where everything melds together: gender, people, and kindness,” Cox said in a recent phone interview. Cox is currently the subject of a solo exhibition, titled “Soul Culture,” at the recently opened...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Art World Provocateur Kenny Schachter Is Banking On NFTs to Give Him Long Overdue Recognition

Click here to read the full article. Kenny Schachter has long been something of a gadfly in the art world, but over the last year or so, the artist and critic has found a new notoriety as art’s inside man on NFTs. And, suddenly, he has started to get recognition that has long eluded him. Thursday, he’ll present a solo booth at the Independent Art Fair in New York with the Greek gallery Allouche Benias. The space will feature paintings, an installation, and a sculpture on the second floor of the fair. “It’s overlooking the selling floor which is kind of perfect,”...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
tatler.com

Who is Larry Gagosian? The American ‘mega dealer’ who purchased the world’s most expensive 20th-century painting

‘I am a very visual person, whether it’s a beautiful woman or a beautiful painting. I like the way things look’, are the words Larry Gasogian uses to describe his attraction to the business of buying and selling art. The world’s most prosperous dealer, whose billion-dollar empire spans 17 outposts in seven countries, was once described in a GQ interview as ‘the closest thing the art world has to a Caesar’.
VISUAL ART
IFLScience

AI Robot Artist Holds Exhibition Of Her Work, And Honestly The Paintings Are Great

The world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist working using artificial intelligence (AI) has launched an exhibition of her (its?) work. The Ai-Da robot's work is on display at the Giardini during the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia in Venice. Her exhibition – titled Leaping Into The Metaverse – will showcase work created with her new, upgraded painting arm, with a series of four portraits as a centerpiece, including a self-portrait and one of Frankenstein author Mary Shelley.
DESIGN
ARTnews

The Best Professional Pan Watercolor Paints for En Plein Air Works

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Watercolor paints come in two forms: in tubes of liquid paint and in pans of dried paint that must be hydrated. Which type to use is a matter of preference, but there are a couple of instances where pans are clearly the better choice. If you like to paint en plein air—a practice ushered in by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alfred Sisley, and Frédéric Bazille—you’ll likely find that watercolor pans, many of which...
DESIGN
ARTnews

ARTnews

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy