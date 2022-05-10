ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 01:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canadian, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Oklahoma and northeastern Canadian Counties through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Piedmont, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, El Reno, Yukon, Bethany, Warr Acres, The Village, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Woodlawn Park, Richland, Wiley Post Airport and The Fairgrounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 125 and 147. Interstate 44 between mile markers 119 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Garfield; Kingfisher; Major The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma Northern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Major County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1211 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Ames to 3 miles southwest of Fairview, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fairview, Okeene, Canton, Longdale, Ames, Loyal, Isabella, southeastern Canton Lake, Homestead, Southard and Lacey. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Surry Areas of dense fog will persist into Saturday morning Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less than one- quarter of a mile in spots across southwest Virginia and northwest North Carolina, including interstate 77 around Fancy Gap into early Saturday morning. Motorists should exercise caution overnight and early Saturday morning and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility over short distances. Remember to use low-beam headlights in foggy environments.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Caddo, Canadian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Caddo; Canadian The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma South central Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma Western Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geary to 3 miles southwest of Hinton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hinton, Geary, Calumet, Bridgeport and Cedar Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
#Forest Lakes#Eastern Mogollon Rim#Grand Canyon Country#Western Mogollon Rim Red#Coconino National Forest#Kaibab National Forest#Prescott National Forest
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Ellis, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Ellis; Johnson HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...South/southwest winds between 60-70 mph due to anvil downburst winds. * WHERE...Tarrant, Dallas, Hood, Johnson and Ellis Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...The central Shenandoah Valley, Blue Ridge Mountains, and portions of the Potomac Highlands in eastern West Virginia as well as Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Searcy County through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1125 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marshall... Thola Duff... Maumee Big Flat... Gilbert Zach... Canaan Morning Star... Silver Hill Cozahome... Maumee Crossing Landis... Lone Pine Harriet MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Baxter, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. This includes the following streams and drainages White River, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Livingston Creek, Hughes Creek, Hell Creek, Islet Branch, Cedar Creek, Glades Branch, North Cedar Creek, South Sylamore Creek, Bee Branch, Rocky Bayou, Panther Creek, Big Creek, Cole Fork, South Prong Roasting Ear Creek, Middle Creek, Lick Fork, Roasting Ear Creek, Gunner Creek, Hickory Grove Creek, Mill Creek, Sugarloaf Creek, Grassy Creek, South Prong Middle Creek, Cap Fork, West Dry Creek, North Sylamore Creek and West Livingston Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Baltimore, Anne Arundel, St. Marys, Calvert and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Superior, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marquette County through 1215 AM EDT At 1202 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 9 miles south of Marquette, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marquette, Presque Isle, K. I. Sawyer Airport, Harvey, K I Sawyer, Trowbridge Park, Sands, Skandia, Beaver Grove, The 553 and 480 Crossroads and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Kay, Major, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Major; Noble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 214, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, ENID, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, LAMONT, MEDFORD, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, AND WAKITA.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Howell, Shannon, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOWELL, SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON AND SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for southern Howell County and western Oregon County until 130 AM.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Maryland Beaches DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...The Maryland Beaches. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alfalfa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 23:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Alfalfa County in northwestern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Helena, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aline. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Major by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALFALFA...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 1058 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goltry, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Enid, Helena, Lahoma, Ringwood, Goltry, Meno, Jet and Carrier. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

