Tom Shepherd, DrPH, PhD, to be installed as new pastor. On Sabbath, May 14, at the 9:30 a.m. church service, Tom Shepherd, DrPH, PhD, will be installed as the new pastor for the Eau Claire and Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist churches. The service of both churches will be held together at the Eau Claire SDA Church, located at 6562 Naomi Road, Eau Claire, Michigan. Justin Ringstaff, Michigan Conference secretary, will be present for the dedication. Shepherd's sermon is titled "Our Mission," a meditation on Matthew 28:16–20.

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO