Elizabethton, TN

Roundup: Fast start pushes Vikings to win over Cyclones

By Staff reports
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — Tennessee High scored four runs in the first inning and parlayed it into a 5-2 win over Elizabethton in the District 1-3A baseball tournament on Monday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. A two-run double by Gregory Harris highlighted the Vikings’ offensive output. He later scored...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Roundup: Lady Warriors blank Wolfpack, force playoff game with Blue Devils

WISE — Bayleigh Allison didn’t need to dominate to get the job done in style. The Wise Central ace yielded eight hits but went untouched on the scoreboard Friday, pitching her team to a 6-0 victory over Ridgeview and into a shot at this year’s Mountain 7 District softball crown.
SPORTS
Johnson City Press

Chuckey-Doak hangs on to beat UH for District 1-A soccer title

University High rallied late, but came up short in a 2-1 loss to Chuckey-Doak for the District 1-A boys soccer championship Thursday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. Braden Williams scored on an indirect free kick with six minutes remaining in the contest. From a distance, it appeared Elijah Kadish hit a tying shot from the left side two minutes later. However, it was just wide.
CHUCKEY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill sweeps Greeneville for regional tennis title

GREENEVILLE — Science Hill boys tennis coach Kelly Lane won’t ever take winning for granted, especially when his team is still alive this late in the postseason. “I’m really proud of them,” Lane said Thursday after the Hilltoppers beat Greeneville 4-0 for the Region 1-AA championship. “We’re region champs and that’s a big deal. That means there’s only eight teams left in the state and we’re one of them. We have a chance to keep going in the postseason. That’s all you can ask for.”
GREENEVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Elizabethton, TN
Sports
City
Greeneville, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Jonesborough, TN
Johnson City Press

Kirby pitches gem as Bucs top UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Zach Kirby made sure East Tennessee State got off to a good start in its Southern Conference baseball series against UNC Greensboro. Kirby allowed one unearned run over seven innings Friday as ETSU topped the Spartans 5-2. The senior righty scattered five hits and improved to 3-2.
GREENSBORO, NC
Johnson City Press

Lady Indians top Crockett, earn region berth

JONESBOROUGH — It doesn’t matter what the most direct route from point A to point B is, what matters is Dobyns-Bennett found a way to get there. The Lady Indians, who suffered nine losses of one or two runs this season, earned their biggest win to date with a 7-2 win over David Crockett in the losers’ bracket final of the District 1-4A softball tournament.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill defeats Boone to win fourth straight district title

On time, in a groove, at the top of their game ... Whatever the cliche, it applies to the Science Hill baseball team at the perfect time of the year. Working on defending their 2021 state championship, the Hilltoppers claimed their 13th straight post-season victim Wednesday with a 15-4 mercy- rule rout of Daniel Boone, winning their district tournament for a fourth consecutive time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Manouni's late goal lifts Hilltoppers in district final

KINGSPORT—Dani El Manouni’s brilliant goal in the 78th minute lifted Science Hill to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Dobyns-Bennett in the District 1-AAA boys soccer final at Indian Highland Park on Thursday. “I stayed back on the corner kick anticipating a counter attack,” said El Manouni, who was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Person
Andrew Ferguson
Johnson City Press

NCAA regional up next for ETSU golfers

The pressure is about to ratchet up for the East Tennessee State golf team and Bucs coach Jake Amos says his team is ready for the challenge. The Bucs are heading to the NCAA’s Columbus (Ohio) Regional, where they are seeded fifth in the 13-team field. The top five teams after 54 holes advance to the NCAA Championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

One dozen Boone athletes sign on for colleges

A large contingent of Daniel Boone student-athletes signed on to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level on Thursday inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. Highlighted by five Division I signees, the Trailblazer athletic program as a whole has been blessed with exceptional talent over the last four years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bembry shuts down Bulldogs as Bucs take District 1-A title

Compared to University High’s two previous District 1-A tournament baseball games, Thursday’s championship was not sparkling. It didn’t matter all that much in the end, however, as the Buccaneers downed Hampton 5-0 at Miller Field to clinch their first tourney title since 2019. They also guaranteed themselves a home region game.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Vols top Georgia again as Russell hits two homers

KNOXVILLE — Evan Russell provided the power and Tennessee continued to win. Russell hit two home runs Friday night as the Vols beat Georgia 9-2 in a Southeastern Conference baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tennessee (45-6 overall, 22-4 SEC) took its second win in as many nights against...
KNOXVILLE, TN
#Cyclone#Longhorns#Buffaloes
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: District 1-AAA boys soccer final

The Science Hill Hilltoppers, who lost 2-0 to the Dobyns-Bennett Indians last week, took their revenge at Indian Highland Park Thursday. The 'Toppers fended off the Tribe 2-1 to capture the district championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Milligan notes: Championship week for Buffs cyclists

The Milligan University cycling team took the USA Collegiate Road Cycling National Championships in Augusta, Georgia, on May 6-8 by storm as the Buffs captured five national titles and finished third overall in the team standings. Olympic medalist Megan Jastrab led the charge for Milligan, combining with Madeline Bemis, Marjie...
AUGUSTA, GA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 14

May 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Knoxville Sentinel reported “A movement started several days ago to annex Johnson City to Unicoi county (sic) has evidently gone to the mountains for the summer.”. Retired Judge Lynn Brown reports that Unicoi County was formed in 1875...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

University School, Science Hill and D-B ranked tops by U.S. News

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School again has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best High Schools in the United States, receiving a silver medal designation in the 2022 Best High Schools rankings. The only two higher-ranked public high schools in the region, based...
KINGSPORT, TN
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Johnson City Press

Southeast Super Trucks coming to Kingsport

The Southeast Super Trucks are scheduled to make a return to Kingsport Speedway on Saturday. It has also been announced the Super Trucks will race at Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia, on Sept. 17. Saturday’s show is highlighted by a 50-lap feature for the Trucks. There is also a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

William Joel Hedges

PINEY FLATS - William Joel Hedges, 79, of Piney Flats, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Bill was born in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Audrey Hedges. A longtime resident of the tri-cities Bill had a varied career, working for ITT, Jefferson Pilot, and Ray’s Heating/Air. He also had a gratifying career in real estate as an owner/agent with Realty Executives. He was a proud member of Business Networking International (BNI).
PINEY FLATS, TN
Johnson City Press

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke

Vivian Rena (Dors) Droke, 100, died peacefully at her home on May 8, 2022, of complications of dementia. Vivian was born April 24, 1922, in Great Falls, Montana, oldest of four children. Much of her early childhood and schooling were spent on the ranches located outside of Great Falls, where her father found work – “a real cowboy.” Life was difficult, so over time her mother with the children moved back into the growing city of Great Falls where many relatives lived. Vivian always found part-time jobs to help out. She loved to go to the five-cent movies and visit her Aunt Florence, who managed a boarding house often visited by “later-to-be” famous people, such as Bob Still and other old western movie actors, or artist Charlie Russell. Vivian became an accomplished furrier/seamstress at a department store in town. She later brought that trade back to Kingsport, making alterations on fur coats or shawls for ladies in this area.
KINGSPORT, TN

