Freshman medalist Chase Jahde leads CAM boys to RVC golf crown
(Atlantic) CAM won the Rolling Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament by three strokes over Boyer Valley on Monday. The Cougars got a three over par 73 from Chase Jahde. The freshman finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Toby Benniger, of Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Other scoring members of the championship team were Logan Lawrence with an 87, Gavyn Jessen with an 89, and Seth Hensley with a 94.
Boyer Valley finished first among the two girls squads with a 448. Coon Rapids-Bayard scored 482. Emma Hart, of Coon Rapids-Bayard, shot 101 and was the medalist while Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller took runner-up with a 102.
Boys Full Results: RVC Boys
Girls Full Results: RVC Girls
Boys Team Scoring
- CAM 343
- Boyer Valley 346
- Coon Rapids-Bayard 370
- Exira-EHK 379
- Woodbine 388
- Glidden-Ralston 423
Boys Individual Top Five
- Chase Jahde, CAM, 73
- Toby Benniger, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 81
- Devin Melby, Boyer Valley, 82
- Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 85
- Adam Puck, Boyer Valley, 86
CAM Boys Individuals: Chase Jahde 73, Logan Lawrence 87, Gavyn Jessen 89, Seth Hensley 94, Bradyn Bohnsack 102, Carson Cary 103
Exira-EHK Boys Individuals: Trey Petersen 88, Quintinn White 95, Gavin Bengard 95, Derrek Kommes 101, Easton Nelson 116, Cole Brabham 116
Girls Team Scoring
- Boyer Valley 448
- Coon Rapids-Bayard 482
Girls Individual Top Five
- Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 101
- Maci Miller, Boyer Valley, 102
- Reese Snyder, CAM, 105
- Mackenzie Dunbaugh, Boyer Valley, 107
- Addie Boell, Glidden-Ralston, 107
CAM Girls Individuals: Reese Snyder 105, Mady McKee 108
Exira-EHK Individual: Shay Burmeister 123
