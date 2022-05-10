Freshman medalist Chase Jahde leads CAM boys to RVC golf crown

(Atlantic) CAM won the Rolling Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament by three strokes over Boyer Valley on Monday. The Cougars got a three over par 73 from Chase Jahde. The freshman finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Toby Benniger, of Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Other scoring members of the championship team were Logan Lawrence with an 87, Gavyn Jessen with an 89, and Seth Hensley with a 94.

Boyer Valley finished first among the two girls squads with a 448. Coon Rapids-Bayard scored 482. Emma Hart, of Coon Rapids-Bayard, shot 101 and was the medalist while Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller took runner-up with a 102.

Boys Full Results: RVC Boys

Girls Full Results: RVC Girls

Boys Team Scoring

CAM 343 Boyer Valley 346 Coon Rapids-Bayard 370 Exira-EHK 379 Woodbine 388 Glidden-Ralston 423

Boys Individual Top Five

Chase Jahde, CAM, 73 Toby Benniger, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 81 Devin Melby, Boyer Valley, 82 Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 85 Adam Puck, Boyer Valley, 86

CAM Boys Individuals: Chase Jahde 73, Logan Lawrence 87, Gavyn Jessen 89, Seth Hensley 94, Bradyn Bohnsack 102, Carson Cary 103

Exira-EHK Boys Individuals: Trey Petersen 88, Quintinn White 95, Gavin Bengard 95, Derrek Kommes 101, Easton Nelson 116, Cole Brabham 116

Girls Team Scoring

Boyer Valley 448 Coon Rapids-Bayard 482

Girls Individual Top Five

Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 101 Maci Miller, Boyer Valley, 102 Reese Snyder, CAM, 105 Mackenzie Dunbaugh, Boyer Valley, 107 Addie Boell, Glidden-Ralston, 107

CAM Girls Individuals: Reese Snyder 105, Mady McKee 108

Exira-EHK Individual: Shay Burmeister 123