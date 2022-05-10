ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman medalist Chase Jahde leads CAM boys to RVC golf crown

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Atlantic) CAM won the Rolling Valley Conference Boys Golf Tournament by three strokes over Boyer Valley on Monday. The Cougars got a three over par 73 from Chase Jahde. The freshman finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Toby Benniger, of Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Other scoring members of the championship team were Logan Lawrence with an 87, Gavyn Jessen with an 89, and Seth Hensley with a 94.

Boyer Valley finished first among the two girls squads with a 448. Coon Rapids-Bayard scored 482. Emma Hart, of Coon Rapids-Bayard, shot 101 and was the medalist while Boyer Valley’s Maci Miller took runner-up with a 102.

Boys Full Results: RVC Boys

Girls Full Results: RVC Girls

Boys Team Scoring

  1. CAM 343
  2. Boyer Valley 346
  3. Coon Rapids-Bayard 370
  4. Exira-EHK 379
  5. Woodbine 388
  6. Glidden-Ralston 423

Boys Individual Top Five

  1. Chase Jahde, CAM, 73
  2. Toby Benniger, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 81
  3. Devin Melby, Boyer Valley, 82
  4. Preston McAlister, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 85
  5. Adam Puck, Boyer Valley, 86

CAM Boys Individuals: Chase Jahde 73, Logan Lawrence 87, Gavyn Jessen 89, Seth Hensley 94, Bradyn Bohnsack 102, Carson Cary 103

Exira-EHK Boys Individuals: Trey Petersen 88, Quintinn White 95, Gavin Bengard 95, Derrek Kommes 101, Easton Nelson 116, Cole Brabham 116

Girls Team Scoring

  1. Boyer Valley 448
  2. Coon Rapids-Bayard 482

Girls Individual Top Five

  1. Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 101
  2. Maci Miller, Boyer Valley, 102
  3. Reese Snyder, CAM, 105
  4. Mackenzie Dunbaugh, Boyer Valley, 107
  5. Addie Boell, Glidden-Ralston, 107

CAM Girls Individuals: Reese Snyder 105, Mady McKee 108

Exira-EHK Individual: Shay Burmeister 123

