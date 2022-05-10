Wingers finish third at Rochester

Larry Fox, age 78, of Goodhue, died Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at his home. Larry Wesley Fox was born on December 7, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Harold and Delores (Swanson) Fox. He moved with his family to Red Wing when he was two years old and attended Vasa Elementary school and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964. Larry received a bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics and Soil Conservation from the University of Minnesota, in 1966. On Sept. 5, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to his best friend Janelle Berg, in Red Wing. Larry worked in agriculture all of his career, starting in 1966, as a salesman and district manager for MoorMan’s Feed Co; before starting his own business, Fox Ag, and finally as a Key Sales Manager for Alpine/Eco Quest, until retiring in 2001.

GOODHUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO