Bishop Powers Blue Devils in Road Win

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Malia Koffi went 3-for-4 with three doubles Friday to lead the Mount Greylock softball team to a 17-5 win over Frontier Regional. Emma Newberry, A.J. Pelkey, Brodi Rosier and Kate Shelsy each doubled. Pelkey and Newberry each went 3-for-4 in an 18-hit Mountie attack. Kami Sweet...
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. – Camden Raifstanger went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four times Friday to lead the Monument Mountain baseball team to a 9-0 win over Belchertown. Jayder Raifstanger also doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Cole Bissaillon and Peter Free each had a pair of hits.
LEE, Mass. – Annette Boyko scored six goals Thursday to lead the Lee girls lacrosse team to a 13-1 win over Monson. Bri Kelly scored four goals, and Abbey Boyd had a goal and four assists. Sierra Beckman made five stops to earn the win in goal. Lee (8-4)...
LEE, Mass. – The one-two punch of Taryn Bannon and Bri Lynch led the Lee softball team to a 3-2 win over Monument Mountain and its 12th win over the season on Friday afternoon. The Wildcats scored three times in the bottom of the fifth, and their pitching and...
MONSON, Mass. – Shaler Larmon scored five goals to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to an 18-6 win over Monson on Friday. Donny Bowler and Paul Naventi each scored four goals, and Eddie Boyko had a hat trick in the win. Jeffrey Larmon stopped seven shots to get...
Sometimes, you have to see it with your eyes. There were a lot of big numbers for the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team on Thursday night at rival Wahconah. Sarah Polumbo scored her 100th career goal, and Christy Rech registered her 200th career save as the Mounties earned a 10-5 win and improved to 11-2 with their sixth straight win.
The present is worth celebrating, as well. On an evening when the Wahconah varsity invited the area’s youth program to join the high school players on the field at Pine Grove Park, those varsity stars of today delighted the stars of tomorrow with a 7-0 win over Pittsfield. Avery...
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Emma Newberry went 5-for-5 with three home runs, including a grand slam, to lead the Mount Greylock softball team to a 30-3 win over Mahar on Thursday. Newberry drove in 11 runs for the Mounties, who scored 21 runs in the first inning. A.J. Pelkey was...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan O’Leary went 2-for-3 and hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth Friday to lead the Pope Francis baseball team to a 12-8 win over Pittsfield. The game was tied, 8-8, after Pittsfield scored a run in the top of the...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Owen Gagne hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that propelled the McCann Tech baseball team to an 8-2 win over Drury on Thursday at Joe Wolfe Field. The fifth-inning rally gave the visiting Hornets a 6-1 lead. Gagne finished with three RBIs....
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Evan Blake struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game, five-inning, 10-0 Taconic win over Wahconah on Friday. Blake walked just three and helped his cause by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bo Bramer homered and drove in a pair of...
DALTON, Mass. – Goalie Joe Massaro turned in another strong performance in the back as the Wahconah boys lacrosse team stayed unbeaten with a 21-2 win over Belchertown on Wednesday. “A strong performance by the defense and our two faceoff players, Noah Poirier and Owen Brenan,” Wahconah coach Joe...
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Carson Meczywor scored five goals and assisted on four others Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team to a 14-2 win over McCann Tech. Luke Waterman scored four goals, and Cam Taylor and Neil Brierley added two goals apiece. Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell...
DALTON, Mass. – The Wahconah baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a two-run deficit and keep its playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 win over Mount Greylock at Pine Grove Park. Ethan Orsini delivered an RBI double in the rally, helping...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Grace Fosser went 2-for-5 with a double Thursday to lead the Monument Mountain softball team to a 15-13 win over Drury. The Spartans scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 15-8 lead and then held off Drury’s comeback bid in the bottom of the frame.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Olivia Perry hit a three-run home run in a seven-run fifth inning for Drury as the Blue Devils came from behind for a 13-9 win over Mount Everett on Wednesday. Perry also threw three innings of two-run relief to pick up the win in the...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Michael Butler struck out eight in a complete-game effort Wednesday as the Lenox baseball team defeated McCann Tech, 5-1, at Joe Wolfe Field. Butler walked none and allowed just three hits in the victory. He also helped his cause by scoring three times. Cliff Flynn...
LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler scored five goals Wednesday to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 win over Pittsfield. Shaler Larmon had two goals and three assists, and Eddie Boyko, Frederick Eustis and Arthur Schwartz each scored twice. Jeffrey Larmon made five stops to earn the...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Rylynn Witek went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley softball team to a 13-6 win over McCann Tech. Witek drove in a pair of runs to help her cause as she went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 to pick up the win.
HOUSTON – On the final day of the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Golf Championship at Bay Oaks Country Club Williams College carded a team score of 13-over-par 301, and finished sixth. Under head coach Tomas Adalsteinsson Williams has finished sixth or higher in all six NCAA Tournaments they...
