ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

3 American tourist found dead at Bahamas resort

fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in the Bahamas have identified the three Americans Monday who...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Massive gator blocks Odessa home's front door

ODESSA, Fla. - A massive alligator chose an Odessa home's front stoop to take a little rest Wednesday. Ed Ferraro recorded video of the gator that was blocking his front door at his home in The Eagles community. PREVIOUS: FWC investigating report of alligator attacking dog in The Villages. Ferraro...
ODESSA, FL
fox35orlando.com

'I've got the dumbbell': Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her

Woman rescued at Florida intersection meets good Samaritans who helped her. With the orange dumbbell in hand, the woman who became unconscious while behind the wheel in Florida earlier in May – prompting a group of good Samaritans to rush to her aid, and captured on video that quickly went viral – thanked each and every one of them for coming to her rescue.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10-mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet of each other.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bahamas#Americans
fox35orlando.com

Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!. Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10 mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet other each other.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Blue Diamond Day: Orange County shelter hopes to get longtime resident adopted

ORLANDO, Fla. - A very good girl who has been at Orange County Animal Services for months is getting her very own special day to show off her personality -- and hopefully get adopted. The shelter is holding a first-of-its kind event on Saturday, May 14, called "Blue Diamond Day."...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Orlando heatwave: Florida could see record-breaking temperatures next week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bring out the sunglasses and sunscreen, and drink plenty of water because temperatures are expected to rise this weekend and next week, potentially setting new daily heat records. Beginning Friday, our expected high temperatures will warm a couple of degrees to the low 80s along the coast...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Making I-Drive safer for pedestrian

As thousands of tourists visit International Drive in Orlando, crossing the street is becoming a big risk. That's why there's a study taking place to determine how to fix it.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Frank James, NYC subway shooting suspect, pleads not guilty

NEW YORK - Frank James, who is accused of opening fire in an NYC subway train last month has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He's charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy