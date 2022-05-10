ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Tent the Island campout returns to Mishawaka

By Dante Stanton
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The Tent the Island campout has returned, and runs from 12 p.m. on June 4 to 12...

abc57.com

Comments / 0

95.3 MNC

Mishawaka woman on motorcycle collides with husband’s motorcycle

A Mishawaka couple on their motorcycles were hospitalized after the they crashed in Cass County. The collision happened around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, May 12, on Conrad Road near Pine Lake Street in Howard Township. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies say a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on her motorcycle when...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

South Bend students compete in an annual book competition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Students from around the South Bend Community School Corporation faced off against one another on Friday in the 18th Annual "Battle of the Books" competition. Throughout the past school year, participating students were assigned 20 book titles to read in preparation for the trivia-styled competition to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michiana's Menu: Experience 'island time' at The Channel Marker

SYRACUSE, Ind. -- “But I didn’t want just a bar or restaurant per say I wanted to create an atmosphere, a feeling of the tropics if you would,” says Steve Johnson, owner of the Channel Marker. For this week’s Michiana’s Menu, we are clocking in on island...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

2022 South Bend Police memorial service now open to public

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Due to high interest in the community, the in-person police memorial service hosted by FOP Lodges #36 and #155 on Friday has been opened to the public, the South Bend Police Department announced. The service will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the South Bend...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

2022 South Bend Westside Memorial Day Parade cancelled

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 2022 South Bend Westside Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled because of a lack of volunteers, organizers announced Thursday. Veterans will still be honored on Memorial Day with a cemetery service and reading of the names.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

New book sheds light on 1965 Palm Sunday tornadoes

The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be hosting the Palm Sunday Tornado Book Premiere on Saturday May 14 at 1:00pm. The book "The 1965 Palm Sunday Tornadoes in Indiana" by author Janis Thornton will be available for purchase at the event. Thornton worked with staff at the Elkhart County Historical...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
UPI News

Museum's mystery safe finally opened after 50 years

May 11 (UPI) -- An Indiana museum announced workers were able to solve a 50-year mystery by opening a safe -- and discovering a sheet of paper with insurance information. The Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart said the wall safe has been in place since before the museum opened in 1973, and is believed to have not been opened for years longer than the museum has been in operation.
ELKHART, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
WNDU

Fourteen-year-old killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot to death in Niles. Police responded to Arbor Trails apartments in the 1600 block of North 5th Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday. They found a 14-year-old with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Lakeland Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of leading police on chase from Mishawaka to South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase from Mishawaka to South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. On Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was patrolling near Logan Street/Hickory Road and Pin Oak Drive when he saw a black sedan pull out of an apartment complex and head south on Hickory.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Deadly shooting on Huey Street in South Bend Thursday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Huey Street on Thursday night. Officers were called to the scene at 8:20 p.m. to investigate. At 10:40 p.m., police reported the incident had turned into a homicide...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Mysterious safe opened after more than 50 years at Ruthmere Museum

ELKHART, Ind. -- After more than five decades of mystery, workers at the Ruthmere Museum in Elkhart found the combination to a mysterious wall safe that had not been opened at least since the museum opened in 1973. The combination was found with the assistance of former Ruthmere resident Bob...
ELKHART, IN
WOWO News

Roaming buffalo corralled in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says have have corralled several buffalo that were on the loose in the county on Friday. Deputies were working on corralling the loose buffalo that were in the Rome City and Wolcottville area.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade cancelled

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The latest ‘big event’ cancellation in Michiana has nothing to do with COVID. For the third year in a row, Mishawaka’s Memorial Day Parade has been cancelled. “We had some construction downtown that we needed to alter the route slightly, but we threw...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

13-year-old damages home while driving friend’s car

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she borrowed the car of a friend to go on a ‘joy ride,’ and backed into a house, according to Mishawaka Police. Around 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of E 10th Street.
MISHAWAKA, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Adult-Only Nights at Indiana Waterpark are a Can’t Miss

An Indiana waterpark is hosting adults-only nights where you can have all the fun you want, kid-free. You're never too old to be a kid again (in some cases). Especially when it comes to having some fun during the summer. When you think about summer fun, you typically try to find things that the kids would enjoy. Let's take waterparks for example. We have several here in Indiana. The closest to our area is Splashin' Safari. You might have some fun in the process with the family, but sometimes you might feel as if you could have a little more fun if you didn't have to keep an eye on the kids, you know...the responsible adult stuff. However, one Indiana waterpark is offering you an adults-only, after-hours adventure that you might not want to pass up...oh and by the way, adult beverages are involved too!
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

14-year-old dies following shooting at Arbor Trails Apartments

NILES, Mich. -- The 14-year-old victim of a shooting in Niles late Thursday night has died from his injuries. At 11:03 p.m., officers from the Niles Police Department were dispatched to the Arbor Trails Apartments on 5th Street following several calls of shots fired. One caller said a person had...
NILES, MI

