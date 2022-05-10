ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Drury Baseball Downs Hurricanes

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESHIRE, Mass. -- Ben Moulton went 2-for-5 with a double and a home...

iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Baseball Downs Lee for First 'W' of Year

LEE, Mass. -- Caleb Harrington went 3-for-5 with a double Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley baseball team to a 12-7 win over Lee as the Hurricanes won their first game since 2019. T.J. Deblois had a single and a double, and Carson Rylander and Matt Witek doubled in the...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Camden Raifstanger Leads Spartans in Shutout Win

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. – Camden Raifstanger went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four times Friday to lead the Monument Mountain baseball team to a 9-0 win over Belchertown. Jayder Raifstanger also doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Cole Bissaillon and Peter Free each had a pair of hits.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Everyone Is a Star for Wahconah in Win over Pittsfield

The present is worth celebrating, as well. On an evening when the Wahconah varsity invited the area’s youth program to join the high school players on the field at Pine Grove Park, those varsity stars of today delighted the stars of tomorrow with a 7-0 win over Pittsfield. Avery...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Everett Softball Edges McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Makayla Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs Thursday to lead the Mount Everett softball team to a 5-4 win over McCann Tech on the Hornets’ Senior Day. Emma Goewey also went 3-for-4 in a nine-hit Mount Everett attack. Julia Devoti went the...
EVERETT, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pope Francis Baseball Rallies Late to Top Pittsfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan O’Leary went 2-for-3 and hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth Friday to lead the Pope Francis baseball team to a 12-8 win over Pittsfield. The game was tied, 8-8, after Pittsfield scored a run in the top of the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Blake Leads Thunder Past Wahconah

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Evan Blake struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game, five-inning, 10-0 Taconic win over Wahconah on Friday. Blake walked just three and helped his cause by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bo Bramer homered and drove in a pair of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Big Fifth Inning Lifts McCann Tech Baseball over Drury

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Owen Gagne hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that propelled the McCann Tech baseball team to an 8-2 win over Drury on Thursday at Joe Wolfe Field. The fifth-inning rally gave the visiting Hornets a 6-1 lead. Gagne finished with three RBIs....
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Fosser, Spartans Outslug Drury

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Grace Fosser went 2-for-5 with a double Thursday to lead the Monument Mountain softball team to a 15-13 win over Drury. The Spartans scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 15-8 lead and then held off Drury’s comeback bid in the bottom of the frame.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mountie Milestones Highlight Win at Wahconah

Sometimes, you have to see it with your eyes. There were a lot of big numbers for the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team on Thursday night at rival Wahconah. Sarah Polumbo scored her 100th career goal, and Christy Rech registered her 200th career save as the Mounties earned a 10-5 win and improved to 11-2 with their sixth straight win.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mount Anthony Softball One-Hits Taconic

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Mia Paligo threw a one-hitter Thursday as the Mount Anthony Union softball team shut out Taconic, 3-0. Chey Goddard had the lone hit for the Thunder. Goddard also went the distance in the circle, striking out four and holding the Patriots scoreless until the sixth inning.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Armstrong Leads Lenox to Win in Slugfest

LENOX, Mass. – Brendan Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, and the Lenox baseball team was able to put away Mount Everett in the sixth inning of a 20-10 win on War Memorial Field on Thursday afternoon. Sam Joyce ended the game with one out in...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Canes Top Hornets for Second Time in Two Days

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Rylynn Witek went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley softball team to a 13-6 win over McCann Tech. Witek drove in a pair of runs to help her cause as she went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 to pick up the win.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

Hoosac Valley Boys Top McCann Tech

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Carson Meczywor scored five goals and assisted on four others Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team to a 14-2 win over McCann Tech. Luke Waterman scored four goals, and Cam Taylor and Neil Brierley added two goals apiece. Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell...
CHESHIRE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Rallies to Continue Playoff Push

DALTON, Mass. – The Wahconah baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a two-run deficit and keep its playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 win over Mount Greylock at Pine Grove Park. Ethan Orsini delivered an RBI double in the rally, helping...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lynch, Lee Improve to 11-5

WESTFIELD, Mass. – Bri Lynch struck out 15 Wednesday to lead the Lee softball team to a 9-4 win over Westfield Tech. Lynch scattered four hits, walked none and did not allow an earned run in the complete-game win. She also helped her own cause by going 2-for-4 at...
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Perry Homer Helps Drury in Comeback Win

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Olivia Perry hit a three-run home run in a seven-run fifth inning for Drury as the Blue Devils came from behind for a 13-9 win over Mount Everett on Wednesday. Perry also threw three innings of two-run relief to pick up the win in the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

VonRuden, Lowe Key Eagles' 10th Win

CANAAN, Conn. – Ninth grader Matt Lowe won his varsity debut on the mound Wednesday as the Mount Everett baseball team earned a 7-5 win over Housatonic Valley. Lowe allowed two runs on two hits while striking out seven in five innings of work. “Matt had control of the...
EVERETT, MA
iBerkshires.com

Boyko Leads Lee Girls Lacrosse in Rout of Monson

LEE, Mass. – Annette Boyko scored six goals Thursday to lead the Lee girls lacrosse team to a 13-1 win over Monson. Bri Kelly scored four goals, and Abbey Boyd had a goal and four assists. Sierra Beckman made five stops to earn the win in goal. Lee (8-4)...
LEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Girls Tennis Edges Lee

LENOX, Mass. – Carolina Chassi earned a 7-6, 6-3 win at first singles Wednesday to lead the Lenox girls tennis team to a 3-2 win over Lee. Charlie Keator earned a straight-set win at third singles, and the doubles tandem of Rihana Patel and Georgia Roser won at first dubs to provide the margin of victory.
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Bowler Leads Lenox Lacrosse Past Pittsfield

LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler scored five goals Wednesday to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 win over Pittsfield. Shaler Larmon had two goals and three assists, and Eddie Boyko, Frederick Eustis and Arthur Schwartz each scored twice. Jeffrey Larmon made five stops to earn the...
LENOX, MA

