Drury Baseball Downs Hurricanes

Sometimes, you have to see it with your eyes. There were a lot of big numbers for the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team on Thursday night at rival Wahconah. Sarah Polumbo scored her 100th career goal, and Christy Rech registered her 200th career save as the Mounties earned a 10-5 win and improved to 11-2 with their sixth straight win.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO