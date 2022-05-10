Drury Baseball Downs Hurricanes

LEE, Mass. -- Caleb Harrington went 3-for-5 with a double Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley baseball team to a 12-7 win over Lee as the Hurricanes won their first game since 2019. T.J. Deblois had a single and a double, and Carson Rylander and Matt Witek doubled in the...
BELCHERTOWN, Mass. – Camden Raifstanger went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four times Friday to lead the Monument Mountain baseball team to a 9-0 win over Belchertown. Jayder Raifstanger also doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Cole Bissaillon and Peter Free each had a pair of hits.
The present is worth celebrating, as well. On an evening when the Wahconah varsity invited the area’s youth program to join the high school players on the field at Pine Grove Park, those varsity stars of today delighted the stars of tomorrow with a 7-0 win over Pittsfield. Avery...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Makayla Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs Thursday to lead the Mount Everett softball team to a 5-4 win over McCann Tech on the Hornets’ Senior Day. Emma Goewey also went 3-for-4 in a nine-hit Mount Everett attack. Julia Devoti went the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan O’Leary went 2-for-3 and hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth Friday to lead the Pope Francis baseball team to a 12-8 win over Pittsfield. The game was tied, 8-8, after Pittsfield scored a run in the top of the...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Evan Blake struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game, five-inning, 10-0 Taconic win over Wahconah on Friday. Blake walked just three and helped his cause by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bo Bramer homered and drove in a pair of...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Owen Gagne hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that propelled the McCann Tech baseball team to an 8-2 win over Drury on Thursday at Joe Wolfe Field. The fifth-inning rally gave the visiting Hornets a 6-1 lead. Gagne finished with three RBIs....
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Grace Fosser went 2-for-5 with a double Thursday to lead the Monument Mountain softball team to a 15-13 win over Drury. The Spartans scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 15-8 lead and then held off Drury’s comeback bid in the bottom of the frame.
Sometimes, you have to see it with your eyes. There were a lot of big numbers for the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team on Thursday night at rival Wahconah. Sarah Polumbo scored her 100th career goal, and Christy Rech registered her 200th career save as the Mounties earned a 10-5 win and improved to 11-2 with their sixth straight win.
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Mia Paligo threw a one-hitter Thursday as the Mount Anthony Union softball team shut out Taconic, 3-0. Chey Goddard had the lone hit for the Thunder. Goddard also went the distance in the circle, striking out four and holding the Patriots scoreless until the sixth inning.
LENOX, Mass. – Brendan Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, and the Lenox baseball team was able to put away Mount Everett in the sixth inning of a 20-10 win on War Memorial Field on Thursday afternoon. Sam Joyce ended the game with one out in...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Rylynn Witek went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley softball team to a 13-6 win over McCann Tech. Witek drove in a pair of runs to help her cause as she went the distance in the circle, striking out 11 to pick up the win.
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Carson Meczywor scored five goals and assisted on four others Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team to a 14-2 win over McCann Tech. Luke Waterman scored four goals, and Cam Taylor and Neil Brierley added two goals apiece. Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell...
DALTON, Mass. – The Wahconah baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a two-run deficit and keep its playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 win over Mount Greylock at Pine Grove Park. Ethan Orsini delivered an RBI double in the rally, helping...
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Bri Lynch struck out 15 Wednesday to lead the Lee softball team to a 9-4 win over Westfield Tech. Lynch scattered four hits, walked none and did not allow an earned run in the complete-game win. She also helped her own cause by going 2-for-4 at...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Olivia Perry hit a three-run home run in a seven-run fifth inning for Drury as the Blue Devils came from behind for a 13-9 win over Mount Everett on Wednesday. Perry also threw three innings of two-run relief to pick up the win in the...
CANAAN, Conn. – Ninth grader Matt Lowe won his varsity debut on the mound Wednesday as the Mount Everett baseball team earned a 7-5 win over Housatonic Valley. Lowe allowed two runs on two hits while striking out seven in five innings of work. “Matt had control of the...
LEE, Mass. – Annette Boyko scored six goals Thursday to lead the Lee girls lacrosse team to a 13-1 win over Monson. Bri Kelly scored four goals, and Abbey Boyd had a goal and four assists. Sierra Beckman made five stops to earn the win in goal. Lee (8-4)...
LENOX, Mass. – Carolina Chassi earned a 7-6, 6-3 win at first singles Wednesday to lead the Lenox girls tennis team to a 3-2 win over Lee. Charlie Keator earned a straight-set win at third singles, and the doubles tandem of Rihana Patel and Georgia Roser won at first dubs to provide the margin of victory.
LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler scored five goals Wednesday to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 win over Pittsfield. Shaler Larmon had two goals and three assists, and Eddie Boyko, Frederick Eustis and Arthur Schwartz each scored twice. Jeffrey Larmon made five stops to earn the...
