Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

E_Gausman (1), Franco (3). DP_Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Zunino (2). 3B_Lowe 2 (2). SB_Arozarena (6). Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Raley pitched to 3 batters in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Chad Fairchild. T_2:49....
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $27.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $20.14 per share. The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $10.7 million...
Residents of the 16th Senate District will have a handful of choices to choose from on the ballot June 7. A farmer, a pastor, a pair of politicians who consider themselves bipartisan, as well a progressive small-town mayor, represent more variety than most races see. Similar to the San Joaquin...
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Winners of the first annual employer Culture of Wellness Award have been announced by the North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH), presented at their NCBGH Spring Forum in Greensboro. The award recognizes the best employer wellbeing programs across the state; companies committed to improving the health and well-being of their employees.
Walking into federal court is intimidating for many defendants and even some lawyers, says criminal defense attorney David Torres. The courtrooms are massive and the title of the case announces you're up against The United States of America. But when Torres' clients walked out of their initial appearance before Judge...
After a triumphant run at West High, historic tenure at Bakersfield College and nearly two decades of retirement, longtime football coach Dallas Grider died Wednesday of natural causes, his family told The Californian. He was 77. Grider is survived by his wife of 58 years Mary, and his siblings, children...
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a...
Looking to get its own slice of the local pizza market is Pizza Guys, which opens its first Bakersfield location on Thursday. Based in Sacramento, Pizza Guys has more than 70 stores in California, Oregon and Nevada. Before the opening of the Bakersfield store, the nearest location was Porterville. The...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coherent Inc. (COHR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $33.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains...
Louis Wildman had a ritual of clipping out newspaper articles every time one of his former students took on a leadership role as vice principal, principal — even superintendent. Over his 30 years as a standout professor at CSUB, he learned to keep the scissors handy. “He would put...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $60.6 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.7 million in its fiscal third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed...
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) _ Sientra Inc. (SIEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $18 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. The breast implant maker posted revenue of $21.4 million in the period. Sientra...
A Kern County judge granted a motion Friday to postpone the trial date to July for the adoptive parents accused of murder in the death of two California City boys. Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, have pleaded not guilty to a pair of second-degree murder felony charges, a pair of willful cruelty to a child felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of their adoptive children Orson, 3, and Orrin West, 4.
Grief may overwhelm members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard while marching because of the loss of fellow member Deputy Phillip Campas, but Sgt. Dustin Contreras reminds them Campas would want them to be stoic, as is required. “All of the honor guard looked up to (Campas)...
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ ChromaDex Inc. (CDXC) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed...
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $319.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring...
