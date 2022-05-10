McLaughlin Leads Wahconah Baseball Past Belchertown

CHESHIRE, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored seven goals and assisted on three more Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team to a 17-9 win over Hampshire Regional. “Our game on the circle was outstanding,” Hoosac Valley coach Molly Meczywor said. “Our defense played their best game yet and we finally put two halves together. This was a great team win and we saw growth all over the field. Proud week all around. “

