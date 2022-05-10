McLaughlin Leads Wahconah Baseball Past Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. – Camden Raifstanger went 3-for-4 with a double and scored four times Friday to lead the Monument Mountain baseball team to a 9-0 win over Belchertown. Jayder Raifstanger also doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Cole Bissaillon and Peter Free each had a pair of hits.
The present is worth celebrating, as well. On an evening when the Wahconah varsity invited the area’s youth program to join the high school players on the field at Pine Grove Park, those varsity stars of today delighted the stars of tomorrow with a 7-0 win over Pittsfield. Avery...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan O’Leary went 2-for-3 and hit a go-ahead RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth Friday to lead the Pope Francis baseball team to a 12-8 win over Pittsfield. The game was tied, 8-8, after Pittsfield scored a run in the top of the...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Evan Blake struck out 12 and allowed just one hit in a complete-game, five-inning, 10-0 Taconic win over Wahconah on Friday. Blake walked just three and helped his cause by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Bo Bramer homered and drove in a pair of...
BENNINGTON, Vt. – Mia Paligo threw a one-hitter Thursday as the Mount Anthony Union softball team shut out Taconic, 3-0. Chey Goddard had the lone hit for the Thunder. Goddard also went the distance in the circle, striking out four and holding the Patriots scoreless until the sixth inning.
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Ashlyn Lesure scored seven goals and assisted on three more Thursday to lead the Hoosac Valley girls lacrosse team to a 17-9 win over Hampshire Regional. “Our game on the circle was outstanding,” Hoosac Valley coach Molly Meczywor said. “Our defense played their best game yet and we finally put two halves together. This was a great team win and we saw growth all over the field. Proud week all around. “
Sometimes, you have to see it with your eyes. There were a lot of big numbers for the Mount Greylock girls lacrosse team on Thursday night at rival Wahconah. Sarah Polumbo scored her 100th career goal, and Christy Rech registered her 200th career save as the Mounties earned a 10-5 win and improved to 11-2 with their sixth straight win.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Owen Gagne hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth inning that propelled the McCann Tech baseball team to an 8-2 win over Drury on Thursday at Joe Wolfe Field. The fifth-inning rally gave the visiting Hornets a 6-1 lead. Gagne finished with three RBIs....
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Emma Newberry went 5-for-5 with three home runs, including a grand slam, to lead the Mount Greylock softball team to a 30-3 win over Mahar on Thursday. Newberry drove in 11 runs for the Mounties, who scored 21 runs in the first inning. A.J. Pelkey was...
LENOX, Mass. – Brendan Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, and the Lenox baseball team was able to put away Mount Everett in the sixth inning of a 20-10 win on War Memorial Field on Thursday afternoon. Sam Joyce ended the game with one out in...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Grace Fosser went 2-for-5 with a double Thursday to lead the Monument Mountain softball team to a 15-13 win over Drury. The Spartans scored four times in the top of the seventh to take a 15-8 lead and then held off Drury’s comeback bid in the bottom of the frame.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Makayla Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs Thursday to lead the Mount Everett softball team to a 5-4 win over McCann Tech on the Hornets’ Senior Day. Emma Goewey also went 3-for-4 in a nine-hit Mount Everett attack. Julia Devoti went the...
DALTON, Mass. – The Wahconah baseball team rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth to erase a two-run deficit and keep its playoff hopes alive with a 5-3 win over Mount Greylock at Pine Grove Park. Ethan Orsini delivered an RBI double in the rally, helping...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Michael Butler struck out eight in a complete-game effort Wednesday as the Lenox baseball team defeated McCann Tech, 5-1, at Joe Wolfe Field. Butler walked none and allowed just three hits in the victory. He also helped his cause by scoring three times. Cliff Flynn...
LEE, Mass. – Annette Boyko scored six goals Thursday to lead the Lee girls lacrosse team to a 13-1 win over Monson. Bri Kelly scored four goals, and Abbey Boyd had a goal and four assists. Sierra Beckman made five stops to earn the win in goal. Lee (8-4)...
LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler scored five goals Wednesday to lead the Lenox boys lacrosse team to a 16-2 win over Pittsfield. Shaler Larmon had two goals and three assists, and Eddie Boyko, Frederick Eustis and Arthur Schwartz each scored twice. Jeffrey Larmon made five stops to earn the...
CANAAN, Conn. – Ninth grader Matt Lowe won his varsity debut on the mound Wednesday as the Mount Everett baseball team earned a 7-5 win over Housatonic Valley. Lowe allowed two runs on two hits while striking out seven in five innings of work. “Matt had control of the...
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Carson Meczywor scored five goals and assisted on four others Wednesday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team to a 14-2 win over McCann Tech. Luke Waterman scored four goals, and Cam Taylor and Neil Brierley added two goals apiece. Matt Tassone and Will Broadwell...
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Olivia Perry hit a three-run home run in a seven-run fifth inning for Drury as the Blue Devils came from behind for a 13-9 win over Mount Everett on Wednesday. Perry also threw three innings of two-run relief to pick up the win in the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Mai O’Connor earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at first singles to lead the Mount Greylock girls tennis team to a 4-1 win over Pope Francis on Thursday. Charlotte Holubar won in straight sets at No. 3 singles, and both Mounties doubles teams pulled out victories.
