ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Nonprofit raises funds to donate shoes to Ukrainian refugees

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o7VC_0fYVAvBE00

The images coming out of eastern Europe, specifically Poland are often gut-wrenching.

Many Ukrainian refugees are making it out of their war-torn country with only a handful of clothes, so Daniel Matea said he is offering more than thoughts and prayers.

“We’re going to work with a ministry that is already on the ground helping out with the refugees that are coming into Warsaw,” said Matea. “We are going to be working with them to offer supplies, shoes, sandals or boots, or whatever they need.”

Matea said his Stark County non-profit Heart and Soles has been raising funds and donating shoes since 2018 after traveling to the Philippines and donating shoes.

The man said his Stark County nonprofit Heart and Soles has been raising funds and donating shoes since 2018, that’s when he traveled to the Philippines and donates shoes.

Now he said his mission is to take him all the way to Poland later this month.

He said that he's looking for the public to donate money and he'll be taking all that money to Europe to purchase shoes for Ukrainian refugees.

“They just walked hundreds of miles probably on the only pair of shoes they have,” said Matea. “We want to be able to give them something to give them a little comfort for their feet, people don’t realize how big of an issue that is.”

Click here to donate to Heart and Soles.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Poland, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Warsaw, OH
County
Stark County, OH
Stark County, OH
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Shoes#Amazon Fire Tv#Charity#Ukrainian
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

How much more you're actually paying at the grocery store

Inflation is at record-high levels, and in spite of reports that overall consumer prices dipped slightly in April to 8.3%, it remains near a four-decade high after jumping to 8.5% in March. How much more are consumers actually paying for everyday goods like soda, vegetables, meat and other staples?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy