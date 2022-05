A candlelight memorial to remember the lives of those diagnosed with HIV who died is returning Sunday, after a COVID-19 hiatus since 2019. The Boulder County AIDS Project and the Interfaith AIDS Coalition will host the 39th annual International AIDS Candlelight Memorial. According to a news release from Boulder County AIDS Project, the program will begin at 7:30 p.m., but people are advised to begin gathering at 7 p.m. The memorial will be in front of the Boulder County AIDS Project building, 2118 14th St.

