ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more information about a fire that destroyed a historical landmark on Friday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin Street by a resident on...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With near record-breaking heat and summer right around the corner, it’s almost time for families to head to the pools. But the big question on the minds of many is who will manage Shreveport’s pools come summertime?. The conflict between ROCK SOLID and the...
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
ATLANTA, Texas - More than 500 Texas motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2021. During this time in the Atlanta District, a total of 125 motorcycle traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 11 motorcyclists (operators and passengers). Ten motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020. Many more were seriously injured. In 2021 in the Atlanta District, 37 motorcyclists suffered serious injuries.
Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13. While the nationwide shortage of baby formula is most directly impacting families with infants, there could also be adverse effects in the childcare business. 1st Choice Pregnancy Center supplying formula for those who enroll...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fugitive was arrested Friday when a notice led police to a Greenwood truck stop, where they found him with his pregnant teenage girlfriend. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Lamar Bennett from Gainsville, FL, has a warrant out for his arrest in his home state. Friday, Greenwood Police and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say they found Bennett and his pregnant, runaway, 17-year-old girlfriend at the Flying J on the 9500 block of Greenwood Rd.
2 people hospitalized following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at the intersection of Walker Road and Cedar Creek Road at about 11 a.m. [...]
BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - A Louisiana woman is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of her mother over a decade ago. Kathryn Simpson says her mother Kimberly Womack died on August 1, 2008, at her...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, May 12, Shriners Children’s Hospitals in Shreveport marked the 100th anniversary of the laying of the hospital’s cornerstone. The event was held to reflect upon the significance and symbolism of the proceedings of that day 100 years ago. On May 12, 1922, members of the Shriners fraternity helped officiate the laying of the cornerstone for the world’s first Shriners Hospital.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13. The incident occurred on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, at the intersection of Walker Place. Officials say a white pickup truck was travelling southbound when it hit a silver Chevy...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past month, three gas explosions have occurred in the ArkLaTex. On Thursday, May 12, there will be two separate blood drives for the five men injured in those explosions. The owner of Novus Glass and Tint is hosting a blood drive for Adam Purland...
Texarkana, Texas Police report 43 year old Daniel Carlos Santos-Medina of Hope was arrested May 10th for “online solicitation of a minor”. A police spokesman says Santos-Medina was bonded out on Wednesday.
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man reported missing since April 18 has been found in a hiking area in the west Utah desert. According to the Millard County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 22, of Longview, Texas, was positively identified after being discovered in the Notch Peak area on Thursday.
Some residents of Shreveport and Bossier City might be parking their lawnmowers for the rest of this month. A movement called "No Mow May" is happening around the country. We found one local home that is taking part in this effort. What is "No Mow May" about?. This is an...
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Friday morning, a crash in Ringgold claimed the life of a local woman who was not wearing a seatbelt. Amber Holman was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on US Hwy 371 just before 10:30 a.m. when she left the road and crashed into a tree just south of Pietsch Rd. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
There have been a rash of car burglaries in Southeast Shreveport, with more than 30 cars broken into. Residents off Norris Ferry have stated:. They drove into our subdivision and then climbed a neighbor's fence to enter the other subdivision. They were very bold, walked right up to the cars which were right by doors. Threw belongings into the street they decided they didn't want.
The Texarkana community is blessed with many great people and groups that assure the less fortunate in our area do not go hungry. Here is an updated list of local pantries that help. LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES. Victory City Baptist Church. 432 McDonald Road, Hooks, TX. Hours: Second Friday 8:00 am...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the City of Shreveport, the Stageworks of Louisiana building will soon be renovated for use as a multi-sport venue. The building it located downtown at 400 Clyde Fant Parkway. Officials say the venue will be capable of hosting any indoor sport that uses a...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency response crews were called out to a fire at a hotel in Texarkana Tuesday morning (May 10). It happened around 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 5300 block of Stateline Avenue. Officials say the problem came from the kitchen area of the building.
