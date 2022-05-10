ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash, TX

ArkLaTex church’s roof collapses

By KSLA Staff
KSLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASH, Texas (KSLA) — The roof of an ArkLaTex church caved in. The...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 6

Related
KSLA

C.C. Antoine house destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more information about a fire that destroyed a historical landmark on Friday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to the 1900 block of Perrin Street by a resident on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. As part of this week's KTBS 3 Community Caravan, Rick Rowe profiles law enforcement in Texarkana. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment,...
TEXARKANA, AR
inforney.com

East Texas motorcycle deaths rise in 2021

ATLANTA, Texas - More than 500 Texas motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2021. During this time in the Atlanta District, a total of 125 motorcycle traffic crashes resulted in the deaths of 11 motorcyclists (operators and passengers). Ten motorcyclists were killed in crashes in 2020. Many more were seriously injured. In 2021 in the Atlanta District, 37 motorcyclists suffered serious injuries.
ATLANTA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Nash, TX
KSLA

Man killed in wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13. While the nationwide shortage of baby formula is most directly impacting families with infants, there could also be adverse effects in the childcare business. 1st Choice Pregnancy Center supplying formula for those who enroll...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Man arrested with pregnant teen girlfriend in Caddo

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fugitive was arrested Friday when a notice led police to a Greenwood truck stop, where they found him with his pregnant teenage girlfriend. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Lamar Bennett from Gainsville, FL, has a warrant out for his arrest in his home state. Friday, Greenwood Police and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies say they found Bennett and his pregnant, runaway, 17-year-old girlfriend at the Flying J on the 9500 block of Greenwood Rd.
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

2 people hospitalized following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday morning, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in southwest Shreveport. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place at the intersection of Walker Road and Cedar Creek Road at about 11 a.m. [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
KSLA

Shriners marks 100 years since cornerstone placed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, May 12, Shriners Children’s Hospitals in Shreveport marked the 100th anniversary of the laying of the hospital’s cornerstone. The event was held to reflect upon the significance and symbolism of the proceedings of that day 100 years ago. On May 12, 1922, members of the Shriners fraternity helped officiate the laying of the cornerstone for the world’s first Shriners Hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

BCPD investigating fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier police responded to the scene of a wreck on the afternoon of Friday, May 13. The incident occurred on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, at the intersection of Walker Place. Officials say a white pickup truck was travelling southbound when it hit a silver Chevy...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

2 blood drives being held for victims of gas explosions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past month, three gas explosions have occurred in the ArkLaTex. On Thursday, May 12, there will be two separate blood drives for the five men injured in those explosions. The owner of Novus Glass and Tint is hosting a blood drive for Adam Purland...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arklatex Church#Ksla
kshb.com

Missing Texas man found dead in west Utah desert

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — The body of a man reported missing since April 18 has been found in a hiking area in the west Utah desert. According to the Millard County Sheriff's Office, the body of Jonathan Barratt Brantley, 22, of Longview, Texas, was positively identified after being discovered in the Notch Peak area on Thursday.
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
KTAL

Bienville Parish woman dies in crash, infant survives

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Friday morning, a crash in Ringgold claimed the life of a local woman who was not wearing a seatbelt. Amber Holman was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on US Hwy 371 just before 10:30 a.m. when she left the road and crashed into a tree just south of Pietsch Rd. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for her injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
KLTV

SWAT surrounding club where 80-100 shots were fired, hitting sleeping 12-year-old

With a mostly rural population, the county lags behind others in access. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford who are against a proposed beer garden that may be going in on Bill Owens Parkway. Longview City Council will hold a public hearing about a zoning change request on that plot at tonight’s council meeting.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News Radio 710 KEEL

Burglars Targeting Cars in Southeast Shreveport

There have been a rash of car burglaries in Southeast Shreveport, with more than 30 cars broken into. Residents off Norris Ferry have stated:. They drove into our subdivision and then climbed a neighbor's fence to enter the other subdivision. They were very bold, walked right up to the cars which were right by doors. Threw belongings into the street they decided they didn't want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
texarkanafyi.com

Updated List of Texarkana Area Food Pantries

The Texarkana community is blessed with many great people and groups that assure the less fortunate in our area do not go hungry. Here is an updated list of local pantries that help. LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES. Victory City Baptist Church. 432 McDonald Road, Hooks, TX. Hours: Second Friday 8:00 am...
KSLA

Hotel evacuated due to fire in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency response crews were called out to a fire at a hotel in Texarkana Tuesday morning (May 10). It happened around 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 5300 block of Stateline Avenue. Officials say the problem came from the kitchen area of the building.
TEXARKANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy