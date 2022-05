Why wear vintage? For vintage fashion enthusiasts, the reasons are as multifaceted as their outfits. It's a nod to history. Old clothes tell a story and often have special significance. The construction and materials are frequently superior to modern clothing. It's unlikely you'll run into someone else wearing the same piece as you. Even more, wearing vintage is an ultra-sustainable choice when the facts are clear that the fast-fashion industry is wasteful and exploitative.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO