Houston, TX

HPD INVESTIGATING STABBING DEATH OF 72-YEAR-OLD KINGWOOD RESIDENT

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man found at 6415 West Lake Houston Parkway about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday (May 8). The identity of the victim, 72, is pending verification by...

