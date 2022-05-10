HPD INVESTIGATING STABBING DEATH OF 72-YEAR-OLD KINGWOOD RESIDENT

At 5:18 am Friday morning a black male walked into the Alabama Coushatta Indian Reservation just outside of Livingston. After robbing the casino and individuals he fled. Tribal Police were alerted and on the scene within a minute. Patrons and employees pointed to the white Charger and the pursuit started. The pursuit went through Livingston then south on I-69. With a tire blown out the vehicle came to a stop between Kingwood and Northpark. The damage was inflicted after several collisions in Livingston. With DPS, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and other units the freeway was closed. Law enforcement approached the vehicle with weapons drawn. The suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered. According to Tribal Police Chief Rex Evans this has never happened at the Casino in its history.

LIVINGSTON, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO