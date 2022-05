Burien, Washington, 14th May 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Dr Kristine Brecht offers a variety of treatments such as liposculpting, face lifts, fat transfers and more at Aesthetic Rejuvenation. One of the most sought out treatments is skin tightening. After losing a substantial amount of weight many women, and men seek skin tightening because although accomplishing patients weight loss goals is great, oftentimes the already stretched skin is left droopy and saggy. Women also experience the problem of loose skin after child birth, they are able to lose the baby weight but their stomach still does not look the same and the appearance of wrinkly flabby skin is apparent.

BURIEN, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO