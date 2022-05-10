ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix Baseball Snaps TC St. Francis’ Seven-Game Win Streak in Lake Michigan Doubleheader

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY – Charlevoix swept Traverse City St. Francis, winning 3-2 in game one and 10-4 in the second game, snapping the Gladiator’s seven-game winning streak in a Lake Michigan Conference doubleheader on Monday night.

Charlevoix improves to 10-2 with the pair of wins today. The Rayders will face Johannesburg-Lewiston next for a doubleheader on Wednesday.

TC St. Francis falls to 12-6 overall and will look to bounce back against Kingsley on Thursday.

