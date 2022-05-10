ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

Woman accused of calling in bomb threat at East Haven bank arrested

By Isabella Gentile
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9Ksa_0fYV9iwl00

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven woman was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made at a bank in town last week.

According to police, the Walgreens on Main Street received a phone call the morning of May 2 from someone stating there was a bomb next door at Wells Fargo Bank and to evacuate anyone who was inside. The call prompted Walgreens employees to call 911 to report the threat.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding units closed Hemingway Avenue, set up a perimeter, evacuated nearby buildings and called for the New Haven Police Department Bomb Squad. The bomb squad conducted a sweep of the bank, Internal Medicine and the M.A.D.D. office, according to police.

No evidence of explosive devices or materials were found in the building, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Police said their investigation revealed the phone used to make the call reporting the threat belonged to Lisa Coppola, 41, of East Haven.

Police made contact with Coppola, who they say initially claimed she had nothing to do with the threats but then produced the phone in question, which police say was confirmed to be the phone that made the call to Walgreens.

According to investigators, Coppola said she called in the bomb threat because her mother was inside the bank to report fraudulent activity on her bank account, and she was worried she would be blamed for it.

An arrest warrant affidavit was granted on May 5 and according to police, Coppola turned herself in to the East Haven Police Department that night.

Police say she was charged with the following:

  • Falsely reporting an incident in the first degree
  • Misuse of emergency 911 system
  • Breach of peace in the second degree
  • Harassment in the second degree

Coppola was released on a court-set promise to appear, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Related
New Britain Herald

Suspect in New Britain murder pleads not guilty

NEW BRITAIN – The suspect in a fatal shooting last September has pleaded not guilty to murder and firearms charges. Javon Mills, 25, faced a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where he formally denied the allegations levied against him. Mills, who is being held on $1...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

DEEP investigate deadly shooting of female bear in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newtown Police Department and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are investigating the fatal shooting of a female black bear in Newtown. Newtown police said Bobbi was shot and killed Thursday. DEEP has left the female bear’s surviving cubs in the area as it is their home range. […]
NEWTOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
East Haven, CT
East Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Person Found Shot In Norwalk, Police Say

Police are investigating after a person was found shot on a street in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Norwalk around 11 p.m., Thursday, May 12 in the area of Madison Street. The unidentified victim was found when officers responded to the area of Madison Street after several shots...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Springfield Man Nabbed For Shooting Car, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts has been arrested on firearms charges in connection with a shooting where bullets hit a car. The arrest took place in Hampden County in Springfield around 8:45 a.m., Thursday, May 12. Victor Aytche, age 29, of Springfield, was arrested on a warrant by members of the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Cause of fire that killed New Haven firefighter not able to be determined

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have released new information regarding the cause of the fire on Valley Street that took the life of New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. The cause of the fire was released exactly one year after the fire. State police said the fire origin and cause investigation determined […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Police#Wells Fargo Bank#Internal Medicine
WTNH

New Haven interim police chief retires on Friday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez walked out of headquarters one last time on Friday. She’s retiring from the department, but likely not from policing altogether. “I’ve been here for 20 years. I love everything about it. I transferred here and it’s the best decision I ever made,” Dominguez […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman charged with DUI in wrong-way crash on I-84 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have identified the driver who caused a head-on collision after traveling the wrong way on I-84 in Hartford early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash near Exit 52 on the Eastbound side of I-84 around 12:30 a.m. Police discovered that a wrong-way driver was traveling westbound […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Driver Accused of Running Over Motorcyclist in Groton

A 41-year-old Norwich woman has been arrested after running over a motorcyclist in Groton and trying to leave the scene, according to police. Police said they received several 911 calls around 5:13 p.m. Wednesday reporting a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Route 12 and Ohio Avenue and officers found the motorcyclist, a 19-year-old Bozrah man, conscious and alert.
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Hamden police promote Tom Wydra to deputy chief

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There are some changes at the Hamden Police Department. On Wednesday, Captain Timothy Wydra was promoted. Wydra was promoted to Deputy Chief on Wednesday. He is the brother of former Chief Tom Wydra. “I could not be more proud. This may be my most proud moment in either of our careers,” […]
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Mother, 3-Week-Old Baby Last Seen In Middletown

Police have asked the public for help locating a 32-year-old woman and her 3-week-old son who were last seen in Connecticut nearly a week ago. Brigette Wood was last seen in Middlesex County on Eastern Drive in Middletown on Friday, May 6, before she voluntarily stopped communicating with her family, according to a report from the City of Middletown Police Department on Wednesday, May 11.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Assault During Argument Leads To Westport Man's Arrest, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged with assault after allegedly attacking two people during an argument. The incident took place in Westport, around 9:15 a.m., on Sunday, April 10. Akhmad Nasution, age 50, of Westport, turned himself in to police on Tuesday, May 10, and was charged with disorderly conduct,...
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Vandalizing Public, Private Areas In Bristol

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly vandalized several public and private areas with spray paint in Connecticut. The incident took place in Hartford County in Bristol within the past several days. The man used black spray paint to vandalize several public and private properties,...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

New Haven man charged in 2021 West Haven fatal shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man faces multiple charges, including murder, in the December 2021 shooting death of a man in West Haven, police announced Wednesday. Paul Burruss Sr. is charged with murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the death of Carlos Gore Jr. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 44 in New Hartford closed following crash

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash in which a driver slammed into a utility pole closed a road in New Hartford. State police said Route 44 was closed between Wickett and Church streets on Friday morning. The location is in the Pine Meadow section of town. No injuries were...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy