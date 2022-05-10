Woman accused of calling in bomb threat at East Haven bank arrested

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An East Haven woman was arrested in connection with a bomb threat made at a bank in town last week.

According to police, the Walgreens on Main Street received a phone call the morning of May 2 from someone stating there was a bomb next door at Wells Fargo Bank and to evacuate anyone who was inside. The call prompted Walgreens employees to call 911 to report the threat.

Upon arrival at the scene, responding units closed Hemingway Avenue, set up a perimeter, evacuated nearby buildings and called for the New Haven Police Department Bomb Squad. The bomb squad conducted a sweep of the bank, Internal Medicine and the M.A.D.D. office, according to police.

No evidence of explosive devices or materials were found in the building, police said, and no injuries were reported.

Police said their investigation revealed the phone used to make the call reporting the threat belonged to Lisa Coppola, 41, of East Haven.

Police made contact with Coppola, who they say initially claimed she had nothing to do with the threats but then produced the phone in question, which police say was confirmed to be the phone that made the call to Walgreens.

According to investigators, Coppola said she called in the bomb threat because her mother was inside the bank to report fraudulent activity on her bank account, and she was worried she would be blamed for it.

An arrest warrant affidavit was granted on May 5 and according to police, Coppola turned herself in to the East Haven Police Department that night.

Police say she was charged with the following:

Falsely reporting an incident in the first degree

Misuse of emergency 911 system

Breach of peace in the second degree

Harassment in the second degree

Coppola was released on a court-set promise to appear, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.