ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii men’s volleyball ranked unanimous No. 1 in final AVCA poll

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztVIw_0fYV8ccC00

In what was considered a mere formality, the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team earned the No. 1 spot in the final 2022 NVA/AVCA men’s Division I-II coaches poll on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors, who swept Long Beach State in the national title match on Saturday, earned all 19 first-place votes and finish their 2022 campaign at 27-5.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

It is the second straight season that the Rainbow Warriors finished No. 1 in the AVCA poll.

UH started the year ranked first to begin the year, but January losses to Ball State knocked the Rainbow Warriors off the top spot until the ‘Bows won the Big West Conference tournament at the end of April.

The ‘Bows appear to be the favorites to open No. 1 in the 2023 polls, where they will open the season against Ball State at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at the end of January.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
Hawaii State
deseret.com

Seneca Knight, who helped make history at BYU, announces new destination

Former BYU forward Seneca Knight announced Wednesday morning that he has committed to Illinois State of the Missouri Valley Conference. Knight entered the transfer portal on April 30 after averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 27 games for the Cougars last season. The 6-foot-6, 224-pounder from New...
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#The University Of Hawaii#Nva Avca#The Rainbow Warriors
KHON2

Hawaii Youth Symphony is gearing up for its summer program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Youth Symphony is gearing up for its Annual Pacific Music Institute Summer Program. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. Here to tell us more about the program is Randy Wong, Hawaii Youth Symphony president.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases in Hawaii, officials are taking extra precautions, including reinstating masks at certain events. That includes the University of Hawaii at Manoa, which announced Thursday that masks will be required at commencement ceremonies over the weekend. The university said the decision to mask-up was...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Daiso to open new location on the Big Island, its fourth Hawaii location

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Daiso, the hugely popular Japanese discount retailer, is expanding in Hawaii with its fourth location overall and first store on a Neighbor Island in Hilo on the Big Island. Daiso already has three stores on Oahu, one in Pearl City and another in the Honolulu area...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Colt Brennan: Legacy Lives On

Celebrating the life of Colt Brennan, beloved quarterback, teammate, family member and friend. Colt’s story is one of tremendous success, but also challenges with mental health and substance use. There is much that can be learned from both his triumphs and his tragedy, as his legacy lives on here in the islands.
NFL
KHON2

Surfer slams the brakes at Ala Moana Bowl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Yet another shot from last week’s epic south shore swell. Check out this guy slamming the brakes coming out of the Bowl, powering that big board around. Thanks to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy