ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Bojangles is starting up its campaign to help families in need. The company is reintroducing its Neighborhood Needs Program. Bojangles says that during the program, that every purchase of a Cajun Filet Biscuit between Wednesday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 25, the restaurant will donate $1 to the Daniels Family.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO