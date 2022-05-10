ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC neighbors complain of loud, lavish parties at Westside home

By Russell Colburn
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17GDzb_0fYV80Lx00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, has sent notices of violation to the owner of a Westside home where neighbors have complained of loud, lavish parties and parking problems.

During the events, neighbors say draws crowds in the hundreds, cars line Jefferson Street and surrounding roads.

Kansas City mom brings her 18-month-old back to life after he stopped breathing

It looks like a red-carpet event with velvet ropes, a step and repeat photography banner, even valet parking.

“That’s the first valet I saw yesterday, and I thought ‘Wow, valet parking!’” neighbor Pat McClelland said.

But we are not talking about a Hollywood scene. Instead, it’s a home zoned to be residential in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood.

The families who live nearby have had enough.

“It felt really greasy that [the owner] came in here, and other people are paying for event licenses and being taxed differently,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

“Trying to put that in a residential neighborhood is pretty shady.”

Neighbors say crowds in the hundreds cause a parking nightmare. Cars lining the road for blocks, making it hard to get around.

“If we ever have anybody at our house they have to park around the block,” the unidentified neighbor said.  “Some of the parties are pretty big.”

Developer plans new Texas Roadhouse at former Sears site in Overland Park

Neighbors have made at least three complaints the city, dating back to November 2021.  The other two were in February, but families say nothing changed.

In fact, a tweet by Councilman Eric Bunch, who serves the district, states in part: “We thought we had this case on the way to a resolution back in November but clearly there’s been a breakdown.”

Monday, city representative, Maggie Green, sent FOX4 News this response:

“1741 Jefferson St. has been inspected by the Development Compliance Division in the City Planning and Development Department. The site was found to be in violation of the Certificate of Occupancy issued for the building type.  In addition, the site was found to be in violation for the use of the property as an Entertainment Venue in an R-6 zoned district.  Notices of Violation have been issued to the property owner for the found violations.”

The next course of action will be continuing to gather evidence for the prosecution of the property owner.  With sufficient evidence gathered to support the prosecution, citations will be issued to the property owner.”

The owner’s alleged actions are not a problem with every neighbor on Jefferson Street.

“It really doesn’t [bother me],” Brittany Birmingham said. “In my mind, the more people it brings to the neighborhood the better.”

In a statement, a representative with the owners’ company said:

“We did receive a notice of an alleged violation of Kansas City code provisions; however, we immediately addressed the matter, and there was no prosecution by the city, and no citations were issued.”

FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

