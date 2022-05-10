ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

Branford High School cracks down on cell phone use

By Matt McFarland
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SudCq_0fYV7unJ00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Students at Branford High School will now have to hand over their cell phones as they enter a classroom.

The new cell phone rules went into effect on Monday.

Students can still use them during study hall and lunch, but once they are in the classroom, they will no longer have access to their phones.

Branford High School senior Shanti Patel says her phone is a lifeline.

“I do everything on my phone,” says Patel.

Students say they communicate with friends and family throughout the day.

“I use my cell phone pretty much a lot. I love using my cell phone,” says Patel.

Branford High says they are trying to crack down on any potential distractions. This includes turning in devices like Air Pods or Apple Watches. The school says students will get them back when the class is over.

“You’ll just put your cell phone into the pocket and at the end of class when the bell rings, you pick it up,” says Branford senior Tyler Jarvis.

The new rule was first reported by the student newspaper last week. In a letter that went home to families, the school says, “Student cell phone use in class impacts our school goal of supporting a high level of instruction and experiences for all Branford High School students and maintaining a positive learning environment that is responsive and respectful of the needs of every student.”

The school says it is not an outright ban, students will be able to use their phones when they are not in the classroom.

“I feel like having our cell phones is another way we can learn. It is a wonderful resource if you have to Google or research something. The Chromebook blocks and filters out a lot of the stuff on the internet,” says Patel.

The first offense for those who try skirting the cell phone rule means a conversation between the student and teacher.

The punishments will increase in severity for those who are repeat offenders. The punishments will range from calling the student’s parents, to detention, to an in-school suspension.

“I feel a lot of kids aren’t necessarily happy with the cell phone rule. We like having our cellphones in class to communicate with our friends and express our ideas. But I do understand how the administration could see cell phones as a negative thing, causing a distraction in class when students are supposed to be focusing on the lesson,” says Jarvis.

The new cell phone rule will be in effect for the rest of the school year into next year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Branford, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Branford, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cell#Apple Watches#Learning Environment#Mobile Phone#Branford High School#Wfsb#Air Pods
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
805M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy