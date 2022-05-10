ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Turning addiction into art

By Rachel Hallam
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L0WpS_0fYV7Wnz00

MIDLAND, Texas (KPEJ) – Back in February, local Midland artist, Michael Quinn, celebrated 8 years sober. His passion for painting has brought him to realize how his life truly is worth living, now he’s hoping to make an impact on others.

“I didn’t know it was even a problem until you know, 2004, life was getting real rough, and in 2005 I had an overdose, and wasn’t expected to live through the night, and made it through the night,” said Quinn.

Quinn’s journey through recovery, has made him see his art in a different light.

“I can approach it with a clear mind. I know a lot of people say, artists must be out of their minds to create all that good stuff. Well, you know I did that too and it worked for a little while but then it didn’t work anymore. And when it didn’t work anymore, nothing worked anymore.”

Quinn said 8 years ago, his addiction almost cost him everything.

He said he was living at home with his mom at 40-years-old and was in such an intense state of depression that he didn’t know how to get out of, and on February 2nd 2014, Quinn made the decision to take his own life.

That was the very moment he said realized he needed help more than ever, and made what he said was the best decision to change his life.

“As hard as that experience was, I needed that experience to humble me and put things into perspective,” added Quinn.

Quinn said the journey of his recovery was not the easiest and came with a lot of struggles, but he said it was all worth it, in the end.

After almost a decade of either not painting or painting in an unclear state of mind, he tried to paint sober again for the first time.

He said it took him nearly 9 months to find himself again in his paintings after sobering up, and now he said he’s painting the best work he’s ever done.

“I kept thinking, I can’t paint sober, I don’t know how to paint sober, it was really uncomfortable for me, but I wasn’t willing to drink again, I was more willing to walk away from ever painting again, then I was to drink again and that was my commitment to sobriety.”

Quinn said his paintings have now been created in his sobriety and looking back on his life and seeing where he is now, he is loving life and thankful for every second he has.

“I’m grateful, you know, I’m really grateful to be where I am because, that’s one of the things in recovery that I always have to keep in mind, is that I’m grateful and I have to accept life on life’s terms and that no matter what it is and no matter how hard life is getting is that I have to accept it and the sooner that I can accept it, the sooner I can move into gratitude and find things to be grateful for.”

After all of this, Quinn said his artwork has distracted him in the best way to continue to focus on his sobriety.

He mentioned, “I think the art is good for me, for a guy like me is good because it keeps my mind really busy when I’m doing it, I’m really focused on the art and I’m proud of what I do, and you know the art has been a really great outlet for me to go to.”

Now he said that recovery has changed the way he lives his life.

“Recovery has given me a way to live life authentically. You know if I go take a drink or do a drug, the moment that alcohol touches my lips or the drug enters my system, I don’t get to be authentic anymore, and for me that’s what recovery is about, is living authentically,” emphasized Quinn.

Quinn’s main purpose for telling his story is to make sure others are aware there is help out there and that you are not alone.

And he now lives by one mantra, one he encourages others to keep in mind.

“Hesitation makes you older and patience gets the job done, that’s been my mantra in painting or in sobriety, because I will sit there and hesitate and procrastinate forever. But yeah, hesitation makes you older and patience gets the job done.”

Quinn said he is thriving now more than ever and hopes his story can make an impact on those going through the same troubling times he experienced.

If you want to learn more about Quinn’s art or his story, check out his website, Michael Quinn Art . There you can find his artwork over the years, the shows he has coming up, and a little more about his personal story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Experience an intergalactic night of sounds and sights in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Have you ever been to space? Well, the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale plan to take you on a musical trip through space and time this weekend at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. The orchestra is hosting its “MAY THE PLANETS BE WITH YOU” themed season finale concert for music lovers across the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tattoo shops extremely busy on Friday the 13th

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today is Friday the 13th and that’s usually a day seen by most as unlucky, but for tattoo shops, they’re seeing the opposite. The line outside Evil Ink Tattoo Shop in Odessa, went out of the shop and around the building and people began lining up for tattoos and piercings, since […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tacos & Tequila Festival headed to downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Flecha Azul Tacos & Tequila Festival is just around the corner and the community is invited to join. The event, hosted by West Texas Radio Group and Downtown Odessa Inc. is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th.  The festival will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Grant Avenue from 4th Street […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECISD to host Mental Health Awareness Walk

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – May is Mental Health Awareness month and Ector County Independent School District is honoring the month by hosting its’ inaugural “Let’s Walk About It – Mental Health Awareness Walk”. ECISD Guidance & Counseling department teamed up with local organizations to bring awareness to mental health needs and provide information about available mental health […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Midland, TX
Health
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Health
Midland, TX
Entertainment
ABC Big 2 News

HSU student with Cerebral palsy graduates with grandfather by his side

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Graduating from a four-year university is no small task, but one Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) student’s academic journey is unlike the others. For Caden Creach, a Wylie High School graduate and soon-to-be college graduate, finishing college is a dream come true. Creach, an English major, fell in love with storytelling from an […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpej
ABC Big 2 News

MISD announces Young Leaders Challenge participants

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s that time of year again. Midland ISD high school students from across the district applied to the Midland Young Leaders Challenge and the final group of students has been selected for this one-of-a-kind character-building experience.  In a recent news release, MISD selected 21 students out of more than 60 Midland County […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

FBC to host luncheon for local veterans

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- First Baptist Church Odessa, as part of its Veterans Ministry, is hosting a luncheon to honor all local veterans. The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 19 in the common area at First Baptist located at 709 N Lee Avenue. Anyone interested in attending should text […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
ABC Big 2 News

Registration opens for sand volleyball league in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Things are heating up around the Basin as summer quickly approaches. The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has a new way for you to stay fit while enjoying the sun. Registration opened this week for any amateur volleyball players wanting to start a sand volleyball team. Before hitting the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Community reacts to Midland Christian administrators no-bill

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Locals are speaking out after five Midland Christian employees accused of failing to report a sexual assault — were no-billed by a grand jury, Wednesday. The video you saw here first on ABC Big 2 News of the administrators being taken off campus in handcuffs. Some in Midland are looking for […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Search for missing girl continues 4 years later

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After 4 years the search is still on in Midland for a missing girl from Reno Nevada Caitlin Denison. Caitlin was last heard from back in January of 2018, the last update she gave her family was that she was flying to Midland with a man she had just met.
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Boarded-up buildings: What’s the future of Monahans?

MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) If you’ve been to or live in Monahans, one of the first things you’ll notice while you’re downtown are the empty buildings. Some are boarded up, others are filled with random items. It has a lot of people who live there and visit/drive-through asking...
MONAHANS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy