San Luis Obispo County, CA

2 arrested after officers allegedly find rifles, ammo and drugs during SLO traffic stop

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Two people were arrested on a litany of alleged charges — including possession of narcotics and weapons — early Sunday morning, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

It started when officers observed a car driving erratically on Los Osos Valley Road off Highway 101 early Sunday morning, the release said.

The officers conducted a traffic stop off Prado Road where they discovered the driver of the car, Travis Burrus, 39, from Oceano, and Kimberly Fennessy, 46, from San Luis Obispo, allegedly under the influence, the release said.

Officers searched the car and discovered three rifles, ammunition and several small bags of suspected narcotics, the release said.

The ammunition was discovered in a trash bag and the baggies of suspected narcotics were found in Burrus’ pocket, according to the release.

Both Burrus and Fennessy had been convicted of felonies in the past, the release said.

The pair were booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Burrus was arrested on suspicion of charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and an unregistered vehicle, the release said.

Fennessy was arrested on suspicion of charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of methamphetamine, the release said.

Both Burrus and Fennessy are being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Department booking log.

The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

