2 arrested after officers allegedly find rifles, ammo and drugs during SLO traffic stop

Two people were arrested on a litany of alleged charges — including possession of narcotics and weapons — early Sunday morning, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.

It started when officers observed a car driving erratically on Los Osos Valley Road off Highway 101 early Sunday morning, the release said.

The officers conducted a traffic stop off Prado Road where they discovered the driver of the car, Travis Burrus, 39, from Oceano, and Kimberly Fennessy, 46, from San Luis Obispo, allegedly under the influence, the release said.

Officers searched the car and discovered three rifles, ammunition and several small bags of suspected narcotics, the release said.

The ammunition was discovered in a trash bag and the baggies of suspected narcotics were found in Burrus’ pocket, according to the release.

Both Burrus and Fennessy had been convicted of felonies in the past, the release said.

The pair were booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Burrus was arrested on suspicion of charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, driving under the influence of drugs, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and an unregistered vehicle, the release said.

Fennessy was arrested on suspicion of charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of methamphetamine, the release said.

Both Burrus and Fennessy are being held on a $50,000 bond, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Department booking log.