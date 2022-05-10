Harvest Market To Host Kid’s Karaoke This Wednesday!

Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment. Trey has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook where he has a combined 10+ million followers. He hopes to continue creating an array of entertaining content in order to deliver some joy where it’s needed. Trey is currently creating content and podcasts across his social media while traveling the road performing for sold out crowds everywhere.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO