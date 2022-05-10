ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Chargers gear up for CHS game with win over Gophers

By Jeff Nelson
Journal Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHits: CP (K. Mullendore 3, Cobb 2, Perkins, Riley, Posey, B. Mullendore); NM (Walters 3, Jakob Kirsch 3, Braun 2, Martin 2, Jarrod Kirsch, Norman) 2B: CP (Cobb 2, Posey); NM (Walters 2, Braun 2) HR: CP (K. Mullendore, Perkins); NM (Walters) Runs: CP (Perkins 2, Riley 2, Cobb,...

www.journalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Review

Chargers bats explode in late inning rally past CHS

Record:NM 13-7(8-3); CHS (18-2, 10-1) Hits: NM (Braun 2, Jakob Kirsch 2, Martin 2, Jarrod Kirsch, Dyson, Walters, Meadows); CHS (Kellerman 2, W. Motz 2, Underwood 2, Dowell, A. Motz, Hall, Chaney) 2B: NM (Meadows) 3B: NM (Jakob Kirsch); CHS (A. Motz, Kellerman) Runs: NM (Galloway 2, Utterback 2, Jarrod...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Keith Douglas Keller

Keith Douglas Keller passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his residence in Crawfordsville. He was 56 years old. Born July 23, 1965, at Kokomo, he was the son of Max and Sally Downey Keller. He was a 1984 graduate of Crawfordsville High School and later graduated from Vincennes University...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Ariel Morgan Pearson

Ariel Morgan Pearson returned to her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2022, at the young age of 27. Ariel Morgan Pearson was born Jan. 27, 1995, at Indianapolis, to Angela Pearson Swazay and Scottie J. Pearson. As a child, Ariel played softball, studied dancing and was a dedicated swimmer in middle school and high school where she made a special friendship with her coach and English Lit teacher, John Walker.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linden, IN
City
Riley, IN
Crawfordsville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Journal Review

Workforce signing celebrates students

Students from Crawfordsville, North Montgomery and Southmont high schools were recognized Tuesday at the Third Annual Montgomery County Workforce Signing. The event celebrates graduating seniors’ future commitments to the workforce, technical school and branches of the military. In conjunction with the City of Crawfordsville and West Central Indiana Career...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Patricia A. (Ross) Yeager

Patricia A. (Ross) Yeager’s gentle, loving soul left this world unexpectedly on May 11, 2022, after returning home from a brief hospital stay. She was the best example of what a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister and friend could be. She was 93 years wise and lived a life well-loved.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Rebecca ‘Becky’ Peacock

Rebecca “Becky” Peacock, 63, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, from pancreatic cancer. Becky was born March 17, 1959, at Crawfordsville, to the late Jack Walton and Barbara Manion Walton Nixon. She met the love of her life, Terry Peacock in 1993, and they were...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Parker’s Place honors former student

The 2021 crash which claimed the life of Southmont graduate Parker Schroll still can’t stop him from continuing to touch the lives of those in Montgomery County and beyond. That was the message Friday at Walnut Elementary where family, friends, former teachers, current and future Flyers gathered to dedicate Parker’s Place, a playground extension featuring all-new equipment, complete with a custom-build sign in his name, and a placard honoring the late student.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Chs#Gophers#Games Behind#Norman Rrb Pitching
Journal Review

Crawfordsville, IN

STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT 2 CAUSE NO. 54D02-2205-ES-000046 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY M. SUITER, Deceased NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION Notice is hereby given that Stuart K. Weliever was, on the 4th day of May, 2022, appointed Administrator of the estate of Jeffrey M. Suiter, deceased, who died on January 3, 2022. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent's death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred. Dated at Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 6th day of May, 2022. Karyn D. Douglas Clerk of the Montgomery Superior Court 2 Stuart K. Weliever Attorney #11430-49 Henthorn, Harris & Weliever 122 E. Main St. PO Box 645 Crawfordsville, IN 47933 (765) 362-4440 Email:
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Perry Lee Yeley

Perry Lee Yeley, 82, Crawfordsville passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at home. He was born March 1, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Lester M. and Nettie Fields Yeley. Perry had worked at Midstates Wire in Crawfordsville and retired as a firefighter with the City of Lafayette. He also worked as a painter at Purdue University.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Conservation officers to host recruiting event

Anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer is encouraged to attend a recruiting event that DNR Law Enforcement’s District 3 will host in Fountain County. The event will be held at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Fountain County Fairgrounds, 476 U.S. 136, Veedersburg. District 3, located in...
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

May staff picks at CDPL

It’s finally May! A wonderful month where kids (and teachers) look forward to the end of the school year and sometimes a cold and soggy spring rolls over into summer. Folks are planning out their flower and vegetable gardens and are mowing the lawn again between raindrops. The Crawfordsville Farmer’s Market is open, the strawberries are beginning to bloom, and it’s also time to think about outdoor celebrations, reunions, and cookouts. No matter what your plans are for the rest of May, we’ve got some great suggestions to get you out there and get inspired.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal Review

Local Record: May 14, 2022

• Breaking and entering in the 200 block of West Wabash Avenue — 12:55 a.m. • Theft in the 400 block of South Grant Avenue — 9:26 a.m. • Wires/limbs down at Wallace Avenue and East Pike St. — 10:13 a.m. • Animal complaint at South U.S....
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

WHIN grant to fund Chromebooks at CHS

A grant from the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network will bring a host of new Google Chromebooks to students at Crawfordsville High School for the 2022-23 school year. The grant, totaling $98,685, is the latest in a series of investments made in Montgomery County in recent years by the growing tech company, all aimed at making West Central Indiana a global haven for technology and agriculture.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Teaching, leading through the 4-H mission areas

The 4-H program is well-known for growing the next generation of leaders. Our youth understand the importance of giving back to the community and serving as positive role models to their peers and younger youth. Our 4-H members get the opportunity to explore the 4-H mission areas of science, healthy living and civic engagement through fun, hands-on learning experiences. Not only do they get the opportunity to participate in those experiences, but they also get opportunities to teach and lead those experiences.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Suspect in 2020 murder attempt brought to county jail

A woman accused of attempted murder resulting in the permanent disfigurement of a family member in 2020 was incarcerated Wednesday in the Montgomery County Jail following transport from an Illinois correctional facility. Blessing Jay Yoder, 20, was taken into local custody on a warrant that stems from an incident on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Waynetown Street Festival set for Saturday

WAYNETOWN — Waynetown’s parade of five annual festivals kicks off at 9 a.m. and will run until 6 p.m. Saturday with the Second Annual Street Festival. The event is in the downtown and will feature more than 70 craft and merchandise booths, plus a food court. “Last year’s...
WAYNETOWN, IN
Journal Review

Board approves two downtown summer events

The Crawfordsville Board of Public Works & Safety approved Wednesday the closure of Pike Street and a children’s 5K route for June 2 and July 2, respectively. The first request came from Jennifer Coyle to close the 100 block of West Pike Street at Pike Place the morning of June 2 for a Character Counts! event. Separately, the board also approved the weekly closure of the same stretch of Pike Street every Saturday morning from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May to October for the Crawfordsville Farmers Market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

City denies zoning request for downtown warehouse

Heading into Monday’s Crawfordsville Common Council meeting with an unfavorable recommendation from other city boards was a rezoning ordinance proposed in April which would allow for the construction of a business warehouse on West Market Street downtown. Following review and discussion by Mayor Todd Barton, Planning Director Brandy Allen...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Ex-detention deputy sentenced for hitting restrained inmate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former detention deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was sentenced Friday to 18 months in federal prison for assaulting a restrained inmate. Jorge Alberto Mateos, 26, of Noblesville, had previously pleaded guilty to a felony civil rights offense for what federal prosecutors termed...
MARION COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy