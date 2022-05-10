Chargers gear up for CHS game with win over Gophers

STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT …. STATE OF INDIANA COUNTY OF MONTGOMERY SS: IN THE MONTGOMERY SUPERIOR COURT 2 CAUSE NO. 54D02-2205-ES-000046 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY M. SUITER, Deceased NOTICE OF SUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION Notice is hereby given that Stuart K. Weliever was, on the 4th day of May, 2022, appointed Administrator of the estate of Jeffrey M. Suiter, deceased, who died on January 3, 2022. All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent's death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred. Dated at Crawfordsville, Indiana, this 6th day of May, 2022. Karyn D. Douglas Clerk of the Montgomery Superior Court 2 Stuart K. Weliever Attorney #11430-49 Henthorn, Harris & Weliever 122 E. Main St. PO Box 645 Crawfordsville, IN 47933 (765) 362-4440 Email:

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO