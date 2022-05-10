Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Baxter; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Baxter County in north central Arkansas Northwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain View, Blanchard Springs Campground, Big Flat, Allison, Fifty-Six, Gunner Pool Campground, Barkshed Campground, Newnata, Onia, Sylamore Shooting Range, Sylamore Bike Trail, Optimus and Sylamore. This includes the following streams and drainages White River, Dry Creek, Spring Creek, Livingston Creek, Hughes Creek, Hell Creek, Islet Branch, Cedar Creek, Glades Branch, North Cedar Creek, South Sylamore Creek, Bee Branch, Rocky Bayou, Panther Creek, Big Creek, Cole Fork, South Prong Roasting Ear Creek, Middle Creek, Lick Fork, Roasting Ear Creek, Gunner Creek, Hickory Grove Creek, Mill Creek, Sugarloaf Creek, Grassy Creek, South Prong Middle Creek, Cap Fork, West Dry Creek, North Sylamore Creek and West Livingston Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO