Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Canadian; Oklahoma A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Oklahoma and northeastern Canadian Counties through 130 AM CDT At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southwest of Piedmont, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northwestern Oklahoma City, western Edmond, El Reno, Yukon, Bethany, Warr Acres, The Village, Piedmont, Nichols Hills, Woodlawn Park, Richland, Wiley Post Airport and The Fairgrounds. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 125 and 147. Interstate 44 between mile markers 119 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CANADIAN COUNTY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO