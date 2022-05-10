ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lifeguard shortage hits St. Louis area heading into pool season

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHiring signs are visible around several area outdoor pools,...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

St. Louis area could break Thursday’s heat record

ST. LOUIS – Thursday sees another very mild start with a hot and humid afternoon. The area set a new record on Wednesday with a high temperature of 94. The area may break Thursday’s record. Friday will be a little cooler with a chance of showers and storms...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis pastor remembered for dedication to helping others

Bethlehem Lutheran Church is in the north St. Louis neighborhood of Hyde Park. Pastor Gerard Bolling is in disbelief over news his fellow pastor passed away on Thursday. John Schmidtke was a fixture in the community. He served the church as pastor for more than 33 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Heat index puts area near 100 degrees on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off mild, but expect a hot and humid afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low-90s. The area may tie or break the record high temp. Friday will be a touch cooler with a chance of showers and storms later in the day. Some showers and storms are expected on Saturday. Sunday will be drier and cooler. High temperatures will be in the low-80s.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert's

Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert’s. Look to the sky for Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse. Heal your spirit with items from Stephanie’s Spiritual …. Car crashes into school bus on 55 SB near Poplar …. The laws you should know about swimming and boating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Anheuser-Busch named St. Louis CITY SC’s official and exclusive beer partner

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch was named St. Louis CITY SC’s official and exclusive beer partner Thursday morning. The partnership includes Anheuser-Busch sponsoring the south bar, ULTRA Club, within Centene Stadium. The 14,000 square foot space has floor-to-ceiling windows, 360-degree views of the city and the field, and 17 fully programmable LED screens on the ceiling.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS – If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but it’s less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most by getting a mini-dental implant. Check out what they can do for you!
TROY, IL
FOX2now.com

Beating the heat when it's unbearable and dangerous

With steamy summer weather across the St. Louis area, beating the heat becomes a matter of life and death. Families struggling to try and beat the heat and those who can’t pay their energy bills can turn to the non-profit Cool Down St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man dead, child injured in north St. Louis shooting

A man has died and a child is injured after multiple people were shot Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis. Man dead, child injured in north St. Louis shooting. New book ‘Amazing Webster Groves’ gives us a history …. Pretty N Flawless gives summer makeup tips. Twilight Thursdays...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Friday’s scattered storms to linger into Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some storms have developed Friday morning along a stationary front over the Metro East into southeast Missouri. These storms are nearly stationary and produce heavy rain, small hail, and plenty of cloud to ground lightning. Wind gusts could reach about 40 mph. These storms should not last too long…hopefully they’ll dissipate as quickly as they developed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Meet Carson, the AHA’s Newest Heart Walk Hero

The 2022 Metro St. Louis Heart Walk is right around the corner and the American Heart Association has nominated 18-month old Carson as the Heart Walk’s Hero!. The research and support from the AHA saved Carson’s life and you can provide those resources to someone in need by participating in the Walk. Head to Busch Stadium on Saturday, May 21st and help raise funds for kids like Carson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed in second shooting Wednesday in north St. Louis

An investigation is underway Wednesday evening after a man was shot and killed in a north St. Louis neighborhood. Man shot, killed in second shooting Wednesday in …. STL Moms: ‘You Are Beautiful’ art installation gives …. Avoiding job hunting scams. New book ‘Amazing Webster Groves’ gives us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offering 20% off tuckpointing, including fireplace cleaning and chim-cam in May

Warm, cold, back to warm – the weather can affect all parts of your chimney and fireplace. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: “Don’t hope your safe, know you’re safe.” For the month of May, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed in May, including free fireplace cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or FOX 2. Let Approved Home Improvements take a look. Mention Studio STL or FOX 2 when you call 314-780-6080 or visit AHillCSTL.com.
HOME & GARDEN
FOX2now.com

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old Kansas City man is charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old Wichita man who was leaving Arrowhead Stadium after a Chiefs game in October 2021. Thomas Weyer faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. On...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2now.com

The Collinsville Herald is now a brewery and distrillery

The Collinsville Herald is now a brewery and distrillery. The three Moussalli brothers are cooking steak right …. Fountain at City Park in Edwardsville was a gift …. Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert’s. Look to the sky for Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse. Heal your...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

'Click It or Ticket' campaign nears return in Illinois, Missouri

Many local police departments will be participating “Click It or Ticket” campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend. ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign nears return in Illinois, …. Endorsement from Trump could sway Missouri Senate …. Poll: Irvin, Bailey emerge as frontrunners in GOP …. Cardinals’ latest call...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ivy Counseling has a free veteran disability seminar on May 22nd

ST. LOUIS – Ivy Counseling is like an extra pair of eyes looking out to see what can be done to help military veterans. With each vet, they look at the benefits the person is using and most importantly not using. Some don’t know all the benefits that they have available to them. That’s where Ivy Counseling is crucial to the lives of so many Veterans they help each year. Let them take a look at your benefits and see if you are missing some things that you are eligible for but may not have known about. Also, sign up for the free Veteran Disability Seminar on May 22nd. To register visit IvyCounselingAssociates.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

