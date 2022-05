The San Diego (5) Freeway in the Mission Viejo area will be closed Monday and Tuesday nights so work crews can move transmission lines. The freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday in both directions at Alicia Parkway northbound and at El Toro Road southbound so transmission lines at Los Alisos Boulevard can be moved for the newly widened freeway in the Laguna Hills and Lake Forest area.

