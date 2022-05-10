Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Baseball Player of the Week for May 2-8 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Ethan Anderson, Reynolds

The senior went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBIs, helping lead the Raiders to a 4-0 win over Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference game at the Nelson Sports Complex.

Nathan Baker, Mazama

The junior threw a complete-game shutout for the Vikings in their 14-0, five-inning win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game at Kiger Stadium. Baker allowed four hits while striking out eight and walking two. He also drove in two runs.

Ryan Cooney, Jesuit

The junior, batting in the leadoff spot, went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI, helping the Crusaders post a 9-0 win over Westview in a Metro League contest at Jesuit High School.

Matt Douglas, Henley

The senior went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, three runs and three RBIs, helping the Hornets post a 17-5 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Phoenix.

Beau Erickson, Siuslaw

The senior right-hander threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight, in helping the Vikings notch a 15-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League game at Siuslaw High School.

Markus Everitt, Newport

The junior went 4 for 5 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, three runs and five RBIs, helping power the Cubs to an 18-8 win over Sweet Home in an Oregon West Conference game at Newport High School.

Joseph Garboden, Willamette

The sophomore had a big day at the plate, helping the Wolverines sweep Springfield, by scores of 13-8 and 25-5, in a Midwestern League doubleheader at Springfield High School. In the first game, Garboden went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. In the second game, he went 3 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs.

Ethan Halpin, Siuslaw

The senior went 3 for 3 with four runs and two RBIs, helping the Vikings roll to a 15-0 win over Cottage Grove in a Sky Em League contest at Siuslaw High School.

Aiden Hayes, Henley

The sophomore went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, two stolen bases, four runs and four RBIs, leading the Hornets to a 16-3 win over Phoenix in a Skyline Conference game at Phoenix.

Nick Holm, Clackamas

The senior went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs for the Cavaliers in their 15-0 win over David Douglas in a Mt. Hood Conference game at David Douglas High School. Holm also pitched three innings in the shutout, giving up two hits while striking out five and walking none. In addition, Holm belted a grand slam in a 12-3 conference win over Nelson.

JC Klee, Southridge

The senior went 2 for 4 with a home run and a double, helping lead the Skyhawks to a 7-6 win over Aloha in a Metro League game at Southridge High School. Klee also went 3 for 3 in a 4-1 win over the Warriors.

Tanner Lawson, Regis

The freshman, in a pinch-hitting role, belted a two-run, walk-off home run in the seventh inning, helping the Rams earn a 4-3 win over East Linn Christian in a Special District 3 game at Stayton High School.

Cody Leming, Stayton

The junior, with his hitting and pitching, helped lead the Eagles to a 10-0, five-inning win over Philomath in an Oregon West Conference game at Philomath High School. On the mound, Leming gave up no runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking two. At the plate, he went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases, two runs and an RBI.

Brian Mannion, Mountainside

The senior threw a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking four, leading the Mavericks to a 10-0, six-inning win over Beaverton in a Metro League game at Mountainside High School. Mannion also went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Nate Marshall, West Albany

The senior threw a complete-game shutout, leading the Bulldogs to a 1-0 win over Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference showdown at West Albany High School. In his seven innings on the mound, Marshall gave up two hits while striking out 10 and walking two.

Ty May, Philomath

The junior went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice bunt, a run and two RBIs, helping the Warriors earn a 5-4, nine-inning win over Stayton in an Oregon West Conference game at Stayton High School.

Noble Meyer, Jesuit

The junior had a big day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, three runs and four RBIs, helping power the Crusaders to an 11-1 win over Westview in a Metro League contest at Westview High School. Meyer pitched six innings of one-hit ball, striking out 14, while also hitting two doubles, in a 10-0 win against the Wildcats. For the week, Meyer hit for a .727 average with five doubles, a home run, seven RBIs and an OPS of 2.205.

Toby Nation, Heppner/Ione

The senior went 5 for 5 with a double, a run and three RBIs, helping lead the Mustangs to a 20-2 win over Stanfield in a Special District 7 contest at Stanfield. Nation also picked up the pitching win, giving up two runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking three in five innings.

Landon Parker, Crescent Valley

The senior threw a complete-game one-hitter, leading the Raiders to an 8-0 win over Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference game at Silverton High School. He struck out 12 and walked three. Parker, who also scored a run and drove in a run in the win, had a no-hitter going with two outs in the sixth inning.

Drew Raebel, Mazama

The senior had a huge day at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a grand slam, two doubles, three runs and six RBIs, powering the Vikings to a 16-4 win over Klamath Union in a Skyline Conference game at Klamath Union.

Noah Scharer, South Salem

The freshman went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs, helping power the Saxons to a 12-1 win over West Salem in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Gilmore Field.

Jaden Tiller, Burns

The senior went 2 for 3 with two stolen bases, two runs and two RBIs in the first game and then smacked a home run in the second game, helping the Hilanders sweep Irrigon in a Special District 3 doubleheader.

Ian Umlandt, Sherwood

The senior left-hander, with strong pitching and hitting, helped power the Bowmen to an 11-0, six-inning win over Century in a Pacific Conference game at Ron Tonkin Field. In five innings on the mound, Umlandt allowed three hits while striking out eight and walking two. At the plate, he went 3 for 5 with a triple, a stolen base, a run and two RBIs.

Paul Wilson, Lakeridge

The junior lefty, with a strong hitting and pitching performance, helped the Pacers roll to an 11-0 win over Tigard in a Three Rivers League contest at Tigard High School. On the mound, Wilson gave up no runs on three hits while striking out 13 and walking one in six innings. At the plate, he went 2 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs.

Trevor Wilson, Clackamas

The senior went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and five RBIs, helping power the Cavaliers to a 16-0 home win over Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.

Trevor Yee, Valley Catholic

The freshman right-hander threw a complete-game shutout, giving up one hit while striking out nine and walking one, leading the Valiants to a 1-0 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League contest at Astoria High School.