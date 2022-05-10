Ballots sent for June 7 election

The June 7 direct primary election is officially underway with mail-in ballots that should be arriving to both Sutter County and Yuba County registered voters this week.

Some Sutter County voters may already have received their ballots after Sutter County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston confirmed with the Appeal that mail-in ballots started going out this past Saturday.

Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass said mail-in ballots for races in Yuba County were dropped off with the U.S. Postal Service today and should be arriving in mailboxes over the next few days.

Every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail. Johnston said drop boxes in Sutter County are ready to be used and confirmed that the county already has received at least one completed ballot.

If you receive a ballot that is not yours or belongs to someone else who cannot vote or is not eligible, then please alert each county’s clerk office.

“We sent out postal notification letters to get things cleared up (on the voter rolls), but we heard from a couple people that their daughter moved out of state,” Johnston said. “If you have someone that moved, then please let us know so we can cancel them from our rolls. If someone really wants to vote at the polls, they can vote on Election Day.”

To return a completed ballot received by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day on June 7 and received no later than seven days after June 7. There is no postage required to return a ballot.

Hillegass said mail-in ballots can be deposited at any official drop box by 8 p.m. on June 7.

In Sutter County, exterior mail-in ballot drop boxes are at the following locations:

– Sutter County Elections, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City

– Sutter County Clerk Recorder, 433 Second Street, Yuba City

– Sutter County Fire Station, 2340 California Street, Sutter

– Live Oak City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak

– Pleasant Grove Fire Department, 3100 Howsley Road, Pleasant Grove

In Yuba County, mail-in ballot drop boxes are at the following locations:

– Yuba County Government Center (parking lot), 915 8th Street, Marysville (available 24/7)

– Yuba County Government Center (main lobby), 915 8th Street, Marysville (available during normal business hours)

– Linda Fire Protection District, Station 3, 1765 River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake (available 24/7)

Along with these locations, Yuba County voters also can drop off completed mail-in ballots in-person at the Yuba County Elections Office, 915 8th St., Suite 107, in Marysville during regular business hours and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Hillegass said on June 7, ballots can be dropped off at any California polling place. A list of Yuba County polling places was included with all ballots that were mailed and will soon be available on the county website.

“Voters can find their polling place listed on the back of their County Voter Information Guide, or approximately one week before the election voters will be able to look-up their polling place at www.yuba.org/election. The state also has a look-up for voters to locate their polling site: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. This site also contains other voter status information,” Hillegass said in an email. “Voters who wish to vote at a polling site on Election Day will be asked to surrender the ballot they received in the mail. If they are unable to surrender their ballot, poll workers will be required to determine the status of that ballot before a precinct ballot can be issued.”

While Yuba County will handle the in-person election on June 7 much like it always had with designated polling locations for voters, Johnston said Sutter County is doing something a little different. She said voters in the county can go to the location on a blue envelope that was sent for in-person voting with a paper ballot.

Sutter County in-person voting locations that will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 7 include the following:

– AK School, 1700 Camino De Flores, Yuba City

– Dell Wayne Estates, 3120 Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City

– East Nicolaus Fire Department, 1988 Nicolaus Avenue, Nicolaus

– Franklin Elementary School, 332 N. Township Road, Yuba City

– Live Oak Community Building, 10200 O Street, Live Oak

– Pleasant Grove Fire Department, 3100 Howsley Road, Pleasant Grove

– Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City

– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City

– Sutter County Elections, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City

– Sutter Union High School, 2665 Acacia Avenue, Sutter

– Tierra Buena School, 1794 Villa Avenue, Yuba City

– United Pentecostal Church, 2649 E Onstott Road, Yuba City

– Veterans Center, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City

– Walnut Avenue Community Center, 1431 Walnut Avenue, Yuba City

– Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds (Flower House), 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City

For questions related to voting in Sutter County, visit www.suttercounty.org or email elections@co.sutter.ca.us or call 530-822-7122.

For those with special needs, call 1-800-TDD-VOTE. Disability Rights California also will be operating a statewide voting hotline on June 7 at 1-888-569-7955.